Woman thrown off Irish flight after refusing to wear a mask, yelling ‘everybody dies’

A woman who was escorted off an Easyjet flight in Ireland has been filmed yelling at fellow passengers that “everybody dies”.

The footage, now shared on social media thousands of times, shows the woman upset with being unable to catch the flight from Belfast to Edinburgh.

She can be heard deliberately coughing on other passengers, reminding them that “everybody dies” regardless of whether they are infected with COVID-19 or not.

“Everybody dies, you know that?” the woman can be heard yelling.

“Whether it’s corona or not, everybody dies.”

An Easyjet spokesperson confirmed to the BBC that the passenger was ejected for “behaving disruptively” and not abiding to current policy that all passengers must bring and wear their own face covering.