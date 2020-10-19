Will Emily in Paris Return For Season 2? What the Creator Says

Of course, Collins and the cast would certainly be game to play their characters again. “We’re really hoping to get the green light for season two,” Collins told Harper’s Bazaar. Meanwhile, Lucas Bravo, who handsomely plays Gabriel, told Cosmopolitan that season one “planted a few seeds” for future storylines—namely that the love triangle between Emily, Gabriel, and Camille Razat‘s Camille could get even more complicated.

Recently, Collins jokingly admitted she was wrong when she first predicted that Emily’s age was 22, which then prompted Bravo to chime in with his guess, 24. Though we don’t know her age for certain, one thing’s for sure: Emily might not be as blindly naive if she returns.

“In season 2, she’s going to be more of a part of the fabric of the world she’s living in. She’ll be more of a resident of the city,” Star told OprahMag.com. “She’ll have her feet on the ground a little more. She’s making a life there.”