Why people are willing to pay almost $500 to eat on a grounded airplane — and apparently, plenty are

Some are social media influencers or want Instagram moments from the splurge.

What does Singapore Airlines get out of it?

In addition to capturing new revenue streams, this is a publicity event to showcase the A380 flagship product to travelers.

The A380 economy class and other cabins were overhauled in the past few years, so it’s relatively new.

It allows people who may not have traveled on long haul flights to experience the new cabins. The airline can then hook potential travelers with their service and product offerings once travel rebounds.

It isn’t expected to generate significant cash as there are food and beverage costs that need to be taken into account. Airlines typically allocate S$20 a meal for economy class, and there are related costs so the contribution isn’t significant. What they achieve is publicity.

Any idea of the most popular class of seating?

Business class and suites have proved the most popular for those that could afford it, but premium economy got the same level of attention given the price point.

Patel didn’t get his suite in the end due to the high demand for reservations and because prior commitments meant he couldn’t change to another date offered.

