Where Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Really Stand After That Photoshoot

Back on? Not so fast.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who are parents to daughter Stormi Webster, raised eyebrows over the weekend when they posed for a series of intimate photos on Instagram. In one of the steamy pictures posted to social media on Oct. 17, the Grammy nominee went shirtless as he stood alongside his ex, who was rocking a pantless look.

“dress up with @matthewmwilliams @givenchyofficial,” the beauty mogul captioned the photo. “this collection is wow congrats !!! can’t wait to see more.”

As fans may recall, Kylie confirmed her split from Travis in late 2019, so this reunion had all of social media—including Khloe Kardashian—shook. However, don’t get your hopes up for a romantic reunion just yet, because a source tells E! News that Kylie, 23, and Travis, 29, are just friends.

“They are just friends. There’s nothing going on with them,” the insider shares. “They got along well and are great at co-parenting. They spend time together and have figured out a system that works well for them.”