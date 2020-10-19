When Amitabh Bachchan gave a glimpse of his first family car



Amitabh Bachchan worked very hard for years to see the kind of success that he has today. He has given Bollywood many memorable characters and films that will be etched in the history of Indian cinema. Amitabh is one actor who has remained relevant even after so many years of being in the business and a big reason for that is that he’s not afraid to change with changing times. Big B is tech-savvy and is on every social media platform that helps him connect with his fans. Earlier this year, Amitabh Bachchan gave a glimpse of his first family car. He even revealed that the gift was given to him by his friend who has redesigned and repainted the car, however, the number plate has been kept the same.

Amitabh said that the Ford Prefect was bought back in 1950 and captioned the post as, “There are times when you are speechless.. I am now .. been trying to express, but nothing comes out .. .. a story of times gone by.. a gesture beyond time..” He added, “This is an incredible gesture.. No one has EVER .. EVER .. done anything like this for me..!” We say this is awesome.