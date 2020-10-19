What the World’s 25 Best Workplaces have in common

Throughout the year, in partnership with people analytics firm Great Place to Work, publishes lists ranking the best U.S. workplaces across a number of categories. In 2020, on the Best Workplaces for Diversity, Millennials, Women, and Parents lists, as well as the Best Workplaces in Technology, tech conglomerate Cisco has ranked among the top eight—and it landed at No. 4 on this year’s domestic 100 Best Companies list.

So it should come as no surprise that Cisco tops GPTW and ’s World’s 25 Best Workplaces list this year, for the second year in a row.

All 25 companies appearing here received top ratings on GPTW’s surveys of their employees in at least five countries. On average, these firms have offices in 12 different countries and employ 88,000 people worldwide. About half (12 of 25) are headquartered in the U.S., including four of the,nbsp;top five.

Illlustration by Sam Peet

As they did last year, technology companies—either in the IT or biotech and pharma industries—constitute 40% of the top,nbsp;25. Dell Technologies (No. 17) is a newcomer this year, as are Daimler Mobility,nbsp;AG (the financial services and insurance arm of the German automaker), Cadence (electronics), Marriott International (hospitality), Volvo Group (manufacturing), and Deloitte (professional services).

For more on companies that prioritize employee satisfaction, social responsibility, and workplace diversity, please also see the Great Place to Work lists of the 100 Best Small and 100 Best Medium domestic workplaces, which published on Oct. 16.

World’s 25 Best Workplaces

See full list details here.

Company Number of employees Cisco 79,304 DHL Express 104,000 Hilton 173,504* Salesforce 52,000 Stryker 40,000 Mars 67,784 The Adecco Group 45,000 Mercado Libre 13,058 SAS 13,000 EY 300,675 Intuit 9,382 SAP 95,853 Adobe 22,000 Admiral Group 11,243 AbbVie 30,000 Daimler Mobility AG 14,000 Dell Technologies 165,000 Cadence 8,674 Marriott International 176,000 Volvo Group 100,000 Roche 98,000 Deloitte 286,200 Santander 194,000 Natura 6,396 Scotiabank 97,000

*As of Jan 1, 2020

A version of this article appears in the November 2020 issue of with the headline, “Global giants getting it right.”

More stories from ’s print edition :