What channel is Cowboys vs. Cardinals on today? Schedule, time for ‘Monday Night Football’ in Week 6

The Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals will play on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” for the first time for both teams this season to conclude Week 6.

The Cowboys (2-3) will try to maintain their position atop the NFC East a week after losing quarterback Dak Prescott for the season in a devastating injury last week. In his place, however, is former Bengals starter Andy Dalton who brings plenty of experience to help steady the ship. Dalton has plenty of weapons to pass to in Michael Gallop, CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper, but offensive coordinator Kellen Moore may opt to run heavy with Ezekiel Elliot instead.

The Cardinals (3-2) have been a bit of a mixed bag this season with an impressive win over a healthy San Francisco team in Week 1 but also two surprise losses to Detroit and Carolina. Kyler Murray has looked impressive at times in Year 2 with his new wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins who leads the league in both receptions (45) and receiving yards (528). Arizona was delt a major blow this week learning the All-Pro pass-rusher Chandler Jones is done for the season with a biceps injury.

The teams haven’t met since 2017 when Dallas defeated Arizona 28-17. The game is particularly important for the Cowboys to find their footing before two-straight games against divisional opponents followed by a matchup with undefeated Pittsburgh.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Cowboys vs. Cardinals game on Monday night, including kickoff time, TV channels and a full “Monday Night Football” schedule.

What channel is Cowboys vs. Cardinals on today?

  • TV channel (national): ESPN
  • Live stream: ESPN app, fuboTV

ESPN has a new crew for “Monday Night Football” this year and it will feature Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (color analyst), Louis Riddick (color analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline reporter). 

Cowboys vs. Cardinals start time

  • Date: Monday, Oct. 19
  • Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Cowboys vs. Cardinals is the only “Monday Night Football” game this week, but not the only Monday football game. Due to COVID-19 postponements and schedule shuffling, Chiefs vs. Bills will be played earlier in the afternoon on Fox.

Monday Night Football schedule 2020

Week 1Sept. 14Steelers 26, Giants 16
Week 1 Sept. 14Titans 16, Broncos 14
Week 2Sept. 21Raiders 34, Saints 24
Week 3Sept. 28Chiefs 34, Ravens 20
Week 4Oct. 5Packers 30, Falcons 16
Week 5Oct. 12New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Week 6Oct. 19Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals
Week 7Oct. 26Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears
Week 8Nov. 2New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 9Nov. 9New York Jets vs. New England Patriots
Week 10Nov. 16Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 11Nov. 23Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 12Nov. 30Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks
Week 13Dec. 7San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills
Week 14Dec. 14Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 15Dec. 21Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 16Dec. 28New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

