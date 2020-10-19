Home Sports Week 7 Fantasy WR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at wide receiver

Week 7 Fantasy WR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at wide receiver

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

This is about as good as it gets for wide receivers during a four-team bye week. The Dolphins, Vikings, Colts, and Ravens being off takes away a few key guys (Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson, DeVante Parker, Marquise Brown), but overall, our Week 7 fantasy WR rankings aren’t affected too much — and there are plenty of potential sleepers out there who can pick up the slack for them.

You could actually argue our rankings are as strong as they’ve been since Week 1, as Michael Thomas, Chris Godwin, Davante Adams, Julio Jones, and A.J. Brown are all healthy and safely slotted in the top 12. With Keenan Allen (back) and Diontae Johnson (back) both expected to return this week, our rankings are both top heavy and deep. 

WEEK 7 PPR RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

The outlook isn’t rosy for every notable receiver, though. The Rams duo of Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp have a tough matchup against the Bears, while Julian Edelman faces a banged-up-but-still decent 49ers defense. Of course, Edelman has bigger worries in the form of the Patriots stagnant offense, but he’s still seeing a steady amount of targets (and his two pass attempts last game didn’t hurt either). Dallas’ WRs get a tough matchup with Washington, and San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are also in tough spots against the Patriots. Henry Ruggs (vs. Buccaneers) could also be a stayaway after his breakout game.

WEEK 7 STANDARD RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Fortunately, a host of young WRs continue to play well, including Chase Claypool (@ Titans), Tim Patrick (vs. Chiefs), Tee Higgins (vs. Browns), and Travis Fulgham (vs. Giants). Claypool and Higgins look like must-starts at this point, especially in their respective matchups this week, and Patrick and Fulgham aren’t far behind after each turning in three straight good games. Their matchups aren’t quite as strong on paper, but they’re tough to sit. Fulgham’s outlook could change if either DeSean Jackson (hamstring) or Alshon Jeffery (foot) finally return, though. Christian Kirk (vs. Seahawks), Keelan Cole and Laviska Shenault (@ Chargers), Mecole Hardman (@ Broncos), John Brown and Cole Beasley (@ Jets), A.J. Green (vs. Browns), and, if you’re really looking for a deep pull, Dontrelle Inman (vs. Cowboys) also have the look of potentially worthwhile sleepers. 

Speaking of returns, Sterling Shepard (toe) has a good chance of taking the field for the first time since Week 2, and given Golden Tate’s lack of involvement in the offense, Shepard could produce like he did in Week 1 when he caught all six targets for 47 yards. It’s tough to recommend starting him with how poor New York’s offense has looked, but he’s a potential flex in PPR leagues if you need him. 

Overall, it should be another strong week for WRs. Fantasy owners took some duds from a few marquee guys last week (Odell Beckham Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mike Evans), but when it comes to players that talented, it’s safe to expect a quick bounce back. Keep them in your lineups and enjoy the production.

Note: Check back all week leading up to kickoff, as we’ll continue to update our WR rankings and add analysis based on the latest news and injuries.

Week 7 Fantasy WR Rankings (Standard)

These rankings are for non-PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
1DeAndre Hopkins, ARI vs. SEA
2Kenny Golladay, DET @ ATL
3Calvin Ridley, ATL vs. DET
4Davante Adams, GB @ HOU
5Tyreek Hill, KC @ DEN
6Michael Thomas, NO vs. CAR
7DK Metcalf, SEA @ ARI
8Julio Jones, ATL vs. DET
9Chris Godwin, TB @ LV
10Mike Evans, TB @ LV
11Terry McLaurin, WAS vs. DAL
12A.J. Brown, TEN vs. PIT
13DJ Chark, JAX @ LAC
14Stefon Diggs, BUF @ NYJ
15Robby Anderson, CAR @ NO
16Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs. BUF
17Keenan Allen, LAC vs. JAX
18Tyler Boyd, CIN vs. CLE
19JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT @ TEN
20Odell Beckham Jr., CLE @ CIN
21Tyler Lockett, SEA @ ARI
22Amari Cooper, DAL @ WAS
23Allen Robinson, CHI @ LAR
24Will Fuller V, HOU vs. GB
25Christian Kirk, ARI vs. SEA
26Darius Slayton, NYG @ PHI
27Tee Higgins, CIN vs. CLE
28Diontae Johnson, PIT @ TEN
29Marvin Jones, DET @ ATL
30Emmanuel Sanders, NO vs. CAR
31Cooper Kupp, LAR vs. CHI
32Mike Williams, LAC vs. JAX
33Robert Woods, LAR vs. CHI
34CeeDee Lamb, DAL @ WAS
35D.J. Moore, CAR @ NO
36Travis Fulgham, PHI vs. NYG
37Tim Patrick, DEN vs. KC
38Mecole Hardman, KC @ DEN
39Chase Claypool, PIT @ TEN
40Brandon Aiyuk, SF @ NE
41Jerry Jeudy, DEN vs. KC
42John Brown, BUF @ NYJ
43Jarvis Landry, CLE @ CIN
44Deebo Samuel, SF @ NE
45Henry Ruggs III, LV vs. TB
46Keelan Cole, JAX vs. LAC
47Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX @ LAC
48Julian Edelman, NE vs. SF
49Brandin Cooks, HOU vs. GB
50Corey Davis, TEN vs. PIT
51Russell Gage, ATL vs. DET
52N’Keal Harry, NE vs. SF
53A.J. Green, CIN vs. CLE
54Dontrelle Inman, WAS vs. DAL
55Sterling Shepard, NYG @ PHI
56Cole Beasley, BUF @ NYJ
57Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB @ HOU
58Demarcus Robinson, KC vs. DEN
59Michael Gallup, DAL @ WAS
60Larry Fitzgerald, ARI vs. SEA
61Breshad Perriman, NYJ vs. BUF
62DeSean Jackson, PHI vs. NYG
63Greg Ward Jr., PHI vs. NYG
64David Moore, SEA @ ARI
65Randall Cobb, HOU vs. GB
66Danny Amendola, DET @ ATL
67Hunter Renfrow, LV vs. TB
68Golden Tate, NYG @ PHI
69Nelson Agholor, LV vs. TB
70Damiere Byrd, NE vs. SF
71Jeff Smith, NYJ vs. BUF
72Andy Isabella, ARI vs. SEA
73Scotty Miller, TB @ LV
74Tre’Quan Smith, NO vs. CAR
75Darnell Mooney, CHI @ LAR
76James Washington, PIT @ TEN
77Adam Humphries, TEN vs. PIT
78Alshon Jeffery, PHI vs. NYG
79Curtis Samuel, CAR @ NO
80Josh Reynolds, LAR vs. CHI
81Gabriel Davis, BUF @ NYJ
82Kendrick Bourne, SF @ NE
83Anthony Miller, CHI @ LAR

