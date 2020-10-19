Week 7 Fantasy WR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at wide receiver

This is about as good as it gets for wide receivers during a four-team bye week. The Dolphins, Vikings, Colts, and Ravens being off takes away a few key guys (Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson, DeVante Parker, Marquise Brown), but overall, our Week 7 fantasy WR rankings aren’t affected too much — and there are plenty of potential sleepers out there who can pick up the slack for them.

You could actually argue our rankings are as strong as they’ve been since Week 1, as Michael Thomas, Chris Godwin, Davante Adams, Julio Jones, and A.J. Brown are all healthy and safely slotted in the top 12. With Keenan Allen (back) and Diontae Johnson (back) both expected to return this week, our rankings are both top heavy and deep.

The outlook isn’t rosy for every notable receiver, though. The Rams duo of Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp have a tough matchup against the Bears, while Julian Edelman faces a banged-up-but-still decent 49ers defense. Of course, Edelman has bigger worries in the form of the Patriots stagnant offense, but he’s still seeing a steady amount of targets (and his two pass attempts last game didn’t hurt either). Dallas’ WRs get a tough matchup with Washington, and San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are also in tough spots against the Patriots. Henry Ruggs (vs. Buccaneers) could also be a stayaway after his breakout game.

Fortunately, a host of young WRs continue to play well, including Chase Claypool (@ Titans), Tim Patrick (vs. Chiefs), Tee Higgins (vs. Browns), and Travis Fulgham (vs. Giants). Claypool and Higgins look like must-starts at this point, especially in their respective matchups this week, and Patrick and Fulgham aren’t far behind after each turning in three straight good games. Their matchups aren’t quite as strong on paper, but they’re tough to sit. Fulgham’s outlook could change if either DeSean Jackson (hamstring) or Alshon Jeffery (foot) finally return, though. Christian Kirk (vs. Seahawks), Keelan Cole and Laviska Shenault (@ Chargers), Mecole Hardman (@ Broncos), John Brown and Cole Beasley (@ Jets), A.J. Green (vs. Browns), and, if you’re really looking for a deep pull, Dontrelle Inman (vs. Cowboys) also have the look of potentially worthwhile sleepers.

Speaking of returns, Sterling Shepard (toe) has a good chance of taking the field for the first time since Week 2, and given Golden Tate’s lack of involvement in the offense, Shepard could produce like he did in Week 1 when he caught all six targets for 47 yards. It’s tough to recommend starting him with how poor New York’s offense has looked, but he’s a potential flex in PPR leagues if you need him.

Overall, it should be another strong week for WRs. Fantasy owners took some duds from a few marquee guys last week (Odell Beckham Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mike Evans), but when it comes to players that talented, it’s safe to expect a quick bounce back. Keep them in your lineups and enjoy the production.

