Week 7 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts

For the first time since Week 1, our fantasy WR PPR rankings will have Michael Thomas in them — and barring a setback with his gimpy ankle, he’ll actually stay in them all week. Coupled with last week’s returns of Davante Adams, Chris Godwin, and Julio Jones, things are looking up at the wide receiver position in Week 7, and it doesn’t hurt that studs from the Seahawks and Chargers will be coming off byes while only a handful of truly impactful WRs will be sitting out. 

The Dolphins, Vikings, Colts, and Ravens are off this week, which means Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson, DeVante Parker, and Marquise Brown will be unavailable (and T.Y. Hilton, but that’s really a blessing in disguise, let’s face it). For a four-team bye week, that’s getting off easy, and it doesn’t hurt that two of the defenses on the bye, Baltimore and Indianapolis, have been among the toughest on WRs this season. 

There are still some tough matchups out there for a few borderline WRs, most notably Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods (vs. Bears), Julian Edelman (vs. 49ers), Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk (@ Patriots), and Henry Ruggs (vs. Buccaneers). Edelman is particularly tough to figure out given his lack of production lately. He still received six targets in Week 6 — the minimum number he’s hit in every game this year — so he still has WR3 potential in PPR leagues, but obviously he’s a low-ceiling play at this point. Kupp feels the same way after his Week 6 struggles, but he dropped a sure touchdown and should have had another long gain on a throw where he got turned around and lost the ball in the lights, so a bounce-back performance isn’t out of the question. 

CeeDee Lamb (@ Washington) also has a tough matchup on paper, but with at least five catches in every game this year, he’s a must-start in PPR leagues. Fellow rookies Tee Higgins (vs. Browns) and Chase Claypool (@ Titans) are close to that status, as well, but Claypool’s targets (just four last week) could further take a hit with Diontae Johnson (back) due back. His big-play potential keeps in the WR3 mix, but he has slightly more value in standard leagues than PPR. 

Travis Fulgham (vs. Giants), Tim Patrick (vs. Chiefs), Christian Kirk (vs. Seahawks), Laviska Shenault and Keelan Cole (@ Chargers), Cole Beasley and John Brown (@ Jets), Russell Gage (vs. Lions), and A.J. Green (vs. Browns) are all either playing well enough to merit a start or have favorable matchups this week. Shenault, Beasley, Gage, and Green are fairly low-ceiling players, but they get slight boosts in PPR formats. Sterling Shepard (toe), who hopes to return from a four-week layoff against the Eagles on Thursday night, is a similar player. In his lone full game this year, he caught all six targets for 47 yards. He’s one of the few “possession receivers” left in the NFL, and those guys still have value in PPR leagues. 

Of course, there are plenty of home run hitters who are worth using in PPR leagues despite their boom-or-bust profiles. Marvin Jones (@ Falcons), Mike Williams (vs. Jaguars), and Mecole Hardman (@ Broncos) all have great matchups on paper and can pay off as WR3s or flexes.

RankPlayer
1DeAndre Hopkins, ARI vs. SEA
2Calvin Ridley, ATL vs. DET
3Davante Adams, GB @ HOU
4Michael Thomas, NO vs. CAR
5Julio Jones, ATL vs. DET
6Chris Godwin, TB @ LV
7Kenny Golladay, DET @ ATL
8Tyreek Hill, KC @ DEN
9DK Metcalf, SEA @ ARI
10Terry McLaurin, WAS vs. DAL
11A.J. Brown, TEN vs. PIT
12Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs. BUF
13Stefon Diggs, BUF @ NYJ
14Robby Anderson, CAR @ NO
15Tyler Boyd, CIN vs. CLE
16DJ Chark, JAX @ LAC
17Mike Evans, TB @ LV
18Keenan Allen, LAC vs. JAX
19Allen Robinson, CHI @ LAR
20Tyler Lockett, SEA @ ARI
21Amari Cooper, DAL @ WAS
22Diontae Johnson, PIT @ TEN
23JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT @ TEN
24Odell Beckham Jr., CLE @ CIN
25Will Fuller V, HOU vs. GB
26Tee Higgins, CIN vs. CLE
27D.J. Moore, CAR @ NO
28Christian Kirk, ARI vs. SEA
29Darius Slayton, NYG @ PHI
30CeeDee Lamb, DAL @ WAS
31Emmanuel Sanders, NO vs. CAR
32Cooper Kupp, LAR vs. CHI
33Robert Woods, LAR vs. CHI
34Marvin Jones, DET @ ATL
35Travis Fulgham, PHI vs. NYG
36Mike Williams, LAC vs. JAX
37Tim Patrick, DEN vs. KC
38Chase Claypool, PIT @ TEN
39Jarvis Landry, CLE @ CIN
40Brandon Aiyuk, SF @ NE
41Deebo Samuel, SF @ NE
42Julian Edelman, NE vs. SF
43Mecole Hardman, KC @ DEN
44Henry Ruggs III, LV vs. TB
45Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX @ LAC
46Keelan Cole, JAX vs. LAC
47Russell Gage, ATL vs. DET
48N’Keal Harry, NE vs. SF
49Sterling Shepard, NYG @ PHI
50A.J. Green, CIN vs. CLE
51Jerry Jeudy, DEN vs. KC
52John Brown, BUF @ NYJ
53Cole Beasley, BUF @ NYJ
54Brandin Cooks, HOU vs. GB
55Corey Davis, TEN vs. PIT
56Dontrelle Inman, WAS vs. DAL
57Michael Gallup, DAL @ WAS
58Larry Fitzgerald, ARI vs. SEA
59Greg Ward Jr., PHI vs. NYG
60Demarcus Robinson, KC vs. DEN
61Breshad Perriman, NYJ vs. BUF
62Damiere Byrd, NE vs. SF
63Randall Cobb, HOU vs. GB
64Danny Amendola, DET @ ATL
65Hunter Renfrow, LV vs. TB
66Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB @ HOU
67DeSean Jackson, PHI vs. NYG
68Adam Humphries, TEN vs. PIT
69David Moore, SEA @ ARI
70Golden Tate, NYG @ PHI
71Nelson Agholor, LV vs. TB
72Jeff Smith, NYJ vs. BUF
73Scotty Miller, TB @ LV
74Andy Isabella, ARI vs. SEA
75Tre’Quan Smith, NO vs. CAR
76Darnell Mooney, CHI @ LAR
77James Washington, PIT @ TEN
78Curtis Samuel, CAR @ NO
79Alshon Jeffery, PHI vs. NYG
80Josh Reynolds, LAR vs. CHI
81Gabriel Davis, BUF @ NYJ
82Kendrick Bourne, SF @ NE
83Anthony Miller, CHI @ LAR

