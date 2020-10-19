Week 7 Fantasy RB Rankings: Must starts, sleepers, potential busts at running back

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
7

Heading into Week 7, a good chunk of fantasy owners have to be ecstatic that they’re getting some of their top running backs back from byes. Alvin Kamara, Josh Jacobs, Chris Carson, Joshua Kelley, Justin Jackson, and Latavius Murray were all off last week, but they’re back in our Week 7 fantasy RB rankings, adding strength to the top tier. The middle tier takes a bit of a hit, though, as the Week 7 byes take away several key backs, and increased competition for touches causes a few more RBs to drop.

The Colts, Ravens, Dolphins, and Vikings are all off this week. That means no Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, Jonathan Taylor, Mark Ingram, JK Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Myles Gaskin. Cook and Taylor have been must-starts when healthy, and Ingram and Gaskin have been key RB2s/flex backs. Edwards, Dobbins, and even Mattison have been able to fill in at flex in a pinch, too.

WEEK 7 PPR RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

It also doesn’t help that more RB committees are emerging across the league. Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay are sharing work for the Broncos, and with Zack Moss back, he and Devin Singletary are splitting time for the Bills. In Kansas City, Le’Veon Bell will now be taking some touches away from rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Perhaps even more unexpectedly, J.D. McKissic has been stealing touches from Antonio Gibson the past two weeks in Washington. This makes it more difficult to find true RB2s, so fantasy owners may have to gamble on some high-upside flexes this week who they may not otherwise go for.

WEEK 7 STANDARD RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

For that reason, it could behoove fantasy owners to trust the Lions’ backs in Week 7. Adrian Peterson and D’Andre Swift should both be RB2/flex plays against a weak Falcons defense. Additionally, Chargers backs Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley can be utilized in lineups against the Jaguars. The Chargers may ride the hot hand, but both should get plenty of touches and be flex plays, at the very least.

Per usual, we’re not liking the Jets’ backfield much this week. Frank Gore could be a volume-based flex in standard leagues against the Bills because of the byes, but he hasn’t posted a big game yet this year. It’s only a matter of time before rookie La’Mical Perine takes over for him, but you can’t trust the young guy yet either. If you can avoid starting either player, do it. The upside just isn’t great enough with Gore and the floor is too low for Perine right now.

Reminder: As always, we expect to make plenty of changes to these RB rankings throughout the week, so check back for updates and analysis.

Week 7 Fantasy RB Rankings (Standard)

These rankings are for non-PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
1Alvin Kamara, NO vs. CAR
2Aaron Jones, GB @ HOU
3Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ WAS
4Derrick Henry, TEN vs. PIT
5Todd Gurley, ATL vs. DET
6Ronald Jones II, TB @ LV
7David Johnson, HOU vs. GB
8Chris Carson, SEA @ ARZ
9James Conner, PIT @ TEN
10Kareem Hunt, CLE @ CIN
11Josh Jacobs, LV vs. TB
12James Robinson, JAX @ LAC
13Joe Mixon, CIN vs. CLE
14Mike Davis, CAR @ NO
15Raheem Mostert, SF @ NE
16Miles Sanders, PHI vs. NYG
17Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC @ DEN
18David Montgomery, CHI @ LAR
19Phillip Lindsay, DEN vs. KC
20Justin Jackson, LAC vs. JAX
21Kenyan Drake, ARZ vs. SEA
22Darrell Henderson, LAR vs. CHI
23Melvin Gordon, DEN vs. KC
24Devin Singletary, BUF @ NYJ
25Antonio Gibson, WAS vs. DAL
26D’Andre Swift, DET @ ATL
27Adrian Peterson, DET @ ATL
28Devonta Freeman, NYG @ PHI
29Latavius Murray, NO vs. CAR
30Zack Moss, BUF @ NYJ
31Damien Harris, NE vs. SF
32Joshua Kelley, LAC vs. JAX
33Frank Gore, NYJ vs. BUF
34Jamaal Williams, GB @ HOU
35J.D. McKissic, WAS vs. DAL
36Chase Edmonds, ARZ vs. SEA
37Leonard Fournette, TB @ LV
38Le’Veon Bell, KC @ DEN
39James White, NE vs. SF
40Jerick McKinnon, SF @ NE
41Malcolm Brown, LAR vs. CHI
42Cam Akers, LAR vs. CHI
43Boston Scott, PHI vs. NYG
44La’Mical Perine, NYJ vs. BUF
45Giovani Bernard, CIN vs. CLE
46Dion Lewis, NYG @ PHI
47Kerryon Johnson, DET @ ATL
48Carlos Hyde, SEA @ ARZ
49Brian Hill, ATL vs. DET
50Tony Pollard, DAL @ WAS
51Rex Burkhead, NE vs. SF
52Benny Snell, PIT @ TEN
53D’Ernest Johnson, CLE @ CIN
54Duke Johnson, HOU vs. GB
55Darrel Williams, KC @ DEN
56Chris Thompson, JAX @ LAC
57Jeremy McNichols, TEN vs. PIT
58Anthony McFarland, PIT @ TEN
59Wayne Gallman, NYG @ PHI
60Jalen Richard, LV vs. TB
61Jeff Wilson Jr., SF @ NE
62Royce Freeman, DEN vs. KC
63AJ Dillon, GB @ HOU
64Trenton Cannon, CAR @ NO

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR