Week 7 Fantasy RB PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts

Lisa Witt
Alvin Kamara was out in Week 6 because of a bye, and fantasy football owners in PPR leagues had to be devastated by his absence. Kamara returns this week with Josh Jacobs, Chris Carson, Justin Jackson, Joshua Kelley, and Latavius Murray, which provides a big boost to our Week 7 RB PPR rankings. Some owners might still have to rely on a few sleepers (and possible waiver wire pickups) to buoy their lineups, but the rankings at least get some power back at the top.

Of course, some depth is lost because of the absences of Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, Jonathan Taylor, Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Myles Gaskin, who will all be on bye in Week 7. Without those players, owners might have to make some riskier moves at RB2 or flex with a few committee backs.

A couple of players who could be worth trusting are Antonio Gibson (vs. Cowboys) and D’Andre Swift (@ Falcons). Both rookies are going up against weaker defenses and are starting to earn more touches out of the backfield as receivers. Both appear to be RB2s in PPR formats and could solidify their roles if they continue to play well as the season goes along.

Another potential PPR sleeper to target this week is Jamaal Williams. The Packers’ back is getting more touches than many expected heading into the year, and this week he’s facing a Texans run defense is allowing the most rushing yards per game. Williams could benefit from this even with limited carries. He catches a fair amount of passes, so don’t be afraid to trust him as a flex sleeper or DFS option.

Other PPR risers include Chase Edmonds (vs. Seahawks), James White (vs. 49ers), J.D. McKissic (vs. Cowboys), and Boston Scott (vs. Giants), all of whom have potential flex value in PPR leagues.

Reminder: As always, we expect to make plenty of changes to these RB PPR rankings throughout the week, so check back for updates.

Week 7 Fantasy RB PPR Rankings

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
1Alvin Kamara, NO vs. CAR
2Aaron Jones, GB @ HOU
3Ezekiel Elliott, DAL @ WAS
4Derrick Henry, TEN vs. PIT
5Todd Gurley, ATL vs. DET
6Ronald Jones II, TB @ LV
7David Johnson, HOU vs. GB
8Kareem Hunt, CLE @ CIN
9Chris Carson, SEA @ ARZ
10James Conner, PIT @ TEN
11Mike Davis, CAR @ NO
12James Robinson, JAX @ LAC
13Josh Jacobs, LV vs. TB
14Joe Mixon, CIN vs. CLE
15Miles Sanders, PHI vs. NYG
16Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC @ DEN
17David Montgomery, CHI @ LAR
18Raheem Mostert, SF @ NE
19Melvin Gordon, DEN vs. KC
20Justin Jackson, LAC vs. JAX
21Kenyan Drake, ARZ vs. SEA
22Devin Singletary, BUF @ NYJ
23Darrell Henderson, LAR vs. CHI
24Antonio Gibson, WAS vs. DAL
25Devonta Freeman, NYG @ PHI
26D’Andre Swift, DET @ ATL
27Phillip Lindsay, DEN vs. KC
28Adrian Peterson, DET @ ATL
29J.D. McKissic, WAS vs. DAL
30James White, NE vs. SF
31Latavius Murray, NO vs. CAR
32Jamaal Williams, GB @ HOU
33Zack Moss, BUF @ NYJ
34Chase Edmonds, ARZ vs. SEA
35Damien Harris, NE vs. SF
36Joshua Kelley, LAC vs. JAX
37Jerick McKinnon, SF @ NE
38Frank Gore, NYJ vs. BUF
39Le’Veon Bell, KC @ DEN
40Boston Scott, PHI vs. NYG
41Leonard Fournette, TB @ LV
42Malcolm Brown, LAR vs. CHI
43Dion Lewis, NYG @ PHI
44Cam Akers, LAR vs. CHI
45La’Mical Perine, NYJ vs. BUF
46Giovani Bernard, CIN vs. CLE
47Rex Burkhead, NE vs. SF
48Kerryon Johnson, DET @ ATL
49Duke Johnson, HOU vs. GB
50Chris Thompson, JAX @ LAC
51Carlos Hyde, SEA @ ARZ
52Brian Hill, ATL vs. DET
53Tony Pollard, DAL @ WAS
54Benny Snell, PIT @ TEN
55Jalen Richard, LV vs. TB
56D’Ernest Johnson, CLE @ CIN
57Darrel Williams, KC @ DEN
58Jeremy McNichols, TEN vs. PIT
59Anthony McFarland, PIT @ TEN
60Wayne Gallman, NYG @ PHI
61Jeff Wilson Jr., SF @ NE
62Royce Freeman, DEN vs. KC
63AJ Dillon, GB @ HOU
64Trenton Cannon, CAR @ NO

