Home Sports Week 7 Fantasy QB Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at quarterback

Week 7 Fantasy QB Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at quarterback

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

It’s not a bad week for bye-week QBs — with one big exception. Lamar Jackson is getting his week off, but the rest of the idle quarterbacks, Kirk Cousins, Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Philip Rivers, are merely matchup-based streamers on a weekly basis. That takes away a little bit of depth from our Week 7 fantasy QB rankings, but they’re still strong through the top 18 or so, as several sleepers rise thanks to favorable matchups.

Justin Herbert (vs. Jaguars), Gardner Minshew (@ Chargers), Teddy Bridgewater (@ Saints), and Joe Burrow (vs. Browns) are all on the start/sit bubble this week, but given the way they’ve performed this season, they’re every bit as worthy of starting as veterans with slightly tougher matchups, like Cam Newton (vs. 49ers) and Drew Brees (vs. Panthers). You could even make the case, as we do, that Herbert and Minshew are worth starting over Tom Brady (@ Raiders) and Ben Roethlisberger (@ Titans). 

WEEK 7 STANDARD RANKINGS:
Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

That’s not to say any of those veterans are stayaways. We know they all have upside in any matchup, and Brees is especially intriguing with Michael Thomas (ankle) due back. Ben Roethlisberger figures to get Diontae Johnson (back) back this week, too, so that can only mean good things.

WEEK 7 PPR RANKINGS:
Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Jared Goff (vs. Bears), Ryan Tannehill (vs. Steelers), Carson Wentz (vs. Giants), Derek Carr (vs. Bucs), and Baker Mayfield (@ Bengals) all fall outside our top 15, primarily because of matchups. Consistency and high ceilings have been issues for most, though Tannehill and Carr have probably both been better this year than most realize. Like the veterans mentioned above, they’re not horrible plays, but you can find higher-upside options. 

Losing Jackson isn’t easy for his owners, but clearly there are capable replacements. As is the case most weeks, there’s no excuse for starting a low-upside quarterback this week.

Note: Check back throughout the week, as we’ll continue to update our QB rankings up until kickoff based on the latest news and injury updates.

Week 7 Fantasy QB Rankings

These rankings are for four-point passing TD leagues.

RankPlayer
1Kyler Murray, ARI vs. SEA
2Patrick Mahomes, KC @ DEN
3Russell Wilson, SEA vs. ARI
4Josh Allen, BUF @ NYJ
5Matthew Stafford, DET @ ATL
6Matt Ryan, ATL vs. DET
7Aaron Rodgers, GB @ HOU
8Deshaun Watson, HOU vs. GB
9Justin Herbert, LAC vs. JAX
10Gardner Minshew, JAX @ LAC
11Teddy Bridgewater, CAR @ NO
12Tom Brady, TB @ LV
13Ben Roethlisberger, PIT @ TEN
14Joe Burrow, CIN vs. CLE
15Andy Dalton, DAL @ WAS
16Ryan Tannehill, TEN vs. PIT
17Drew Brees, NO vs. CAR
18Cam Newton, NE vs. SF
19Carson Wentz, PHI vs. NYG
20Derek Carr, LV vs. TB
21Baker Mayfield, CLE @ CIN
22Jared Goff, LAR vs. CHI
23Jimmy Garoppolo, SF @ NE
24Daniel Jones, NYG @ PHI
25Drew Lock, DEN vs. KC
26Kyle Allen, WAS vs. DAL
27Joe Flacco, NYJ vs. BUF
28Nick Foles, CHI @ LAR

RELATED ARTICLES

©