Week 7 Fantasy Defense Rankings: Sleepers, busts, waiver-wire D/ST streamers to target

The byes aren’t kind to our Week 7 fantasy defense rankings. The season has already been skewed heavily in favor of offenses due to the lack of a preseason, and now the top two fantasy D/STs, the Colts and Ravens, are idle. Additionally, the surging Dolphins defense will be on bye along with Minnesota’s, which also means mistake-prone QBs Philip Rivers, Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Kirk Cousins are off, with further weakens the potential for sleepers. Because of this, plenty of fantasy football owners are going to be looking for waiver-wire streamers this week.

The Bills (@ Jets) top this week’s D/ST rankings, and while they are already owned in many fantasy leagues (67 percent of Yahoo leagues), be sure to check to see if they’re available. An owner may have dropped the Bills because they’re playing the Chiefs in Week 6, but with a significantly better matchup on deck and the return of their top two defensive players, Tre’Davious White and Matt Milano, look for them to have a big week.

If the Bills are unavailable, the Chargers are a solid option. Coming off a bye, they get to take on the Jaguars at home. Gardner Minshew doesn’t make a lot of mistakes, but the Chargers should be able to get pressure on him. If they can get either DE Melvin Ingram or CB Chris Harris back, their defense will look a lot stronger as they try to limit the Jaguars’ offense.

The Browns also could be a good play this week. They are taking on the Bengals, and Joe Burrow has proven to have some issues against stronger defenses like the Ravens and Colts. The takeaway-happy Browns do have a weakness at safety, but they have enough on their defensive line to pressure Burrow, who has been the most frequently sacked quarterback in the NFL.

If you need to dig deeper for streamers, look at all four NFC East teams, who are playing each other this week (Giants-Eagles, Cowboys-Washington). That division has proven to be the weakest in football this year, and one of the main reasons for this is the poor offensive line play, as well as turnover-prone quarterbacks. None of the teams block well up front, so these defenses can all be started against one another. The Eagles (vs. Giants) are probably the best of the bunch, as they’re playing on a short week at home against Daniel Jones, who has been especially prone to sacks and turnovers behind his terrible O-Line.

Week 7 Fantasy Defense Rankings