Watch Clare Crawley’s Bachelorette Men Strip Down in New Teaser

While we can certainly appreciate the eye candy to come, the teaser does raise one important question: Should The Bachelorette prioritize body positivity?

At a time when the long-running ABC franchise has been forced to address its lack of diversity, specifically when it comes to race, it’s not an out-of-bounds request to ask producers to cast contestants that look a little more, well, real. We know, we know, baby steps. But it’s not realistic to see a lineup of men whose abs are so chiseled you can see them penetrate through their clothing.