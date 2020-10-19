‘WandaVision’ Not Arriving on DisneyPlus in November

Disney+

Marvel fans have been waiting for “WandaVision“, which many have expected to arrive in November on Disney+. However, it seems like fans have to wait a little bit longer as the solo series for Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) is apparently not listed among those which will be released on the platform next month.

Disney+ shared on Saturday, October 17 short footage featuring shows which are scheduled to premiere on the platform in November. While it included “The Mandalorian“, “Inside Pixar“, “Black Beauty” and “LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special“, “WandaVision” wasn’t among the list.

Despite that, it’s still widely believed that “WandaVision” will arrive by the end of 2020. Fans speculate Disney has yet to give the standalone series an official release date because recent set photos showed that production is still taking place.

In related news, Olsen shared in a new interview that the upcoming series, which is said to be having a unique, classic sitcom-inspired setting, will offer fans a more comic-accurate Scarlet Witch. “WandaVision is such an incredible concept. It’s the first time we get to understand her as the Scarlet Witch that she is in the comics, and that’s exciting for me, because I haven’t yet been able to give her that time onscreen,” she told The New York Times.

The actress also revealed that “WandaVision” will center on Wanda’s mental health. “So that’s going to be fun. She’s always been a representation of mental health and illness in the comic book series, and her major role is handling that stigma within Marvel,” she explained.

While the “Avengers: Endgame” actress was quite generous when it comes to giving a little bit spoiler about her role, she chose to remain mum about Vision, who died in the last movie of “Avengers”. “That I can’t answer, because he died in the last movie. I’m sorry,” she said. Laughing, she continued, “I know you wouldn’t care. I tell my friends, but I can’t tell you. They’re like you — they know nothing, so I just tell them everything because it doesn’t matter. I know it will go nowhere.”

In addition to Olsen and Bettany, “WandaVision” will star Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Kathryn Hahn as Agnes.