Volleyball Players of the Week

SEC Staff

Photo: Kentucky Athletics

SEC Player of the Week – Madison Lilley, Kentucky

SEC Offensive Player of the Week – Kentucky’s Avery Skinner, a senior outside hitter from Katy, Texas, led Kentucky with 4.86 kills and 5.29 points per set and a .443 hitting percentage as Kentucky swept Tennessee in a two-match series to open the 2020-21 season. Skinner set a career high with 21 kills in UK’s four-set win on Saturday afternoon. She recorded 13 kills on Friday night, and had zero attacking errors on 24 swings as she hit .542 in the match and helped UK to a .451 hitting percentage as a team in the season opener.

SEC Defensive Player of the Week – Texas A,amp;M’s Mallory Talbert, a junior middle blocker from Montgomery, Texas, tallied 15 total blocks in Texas A,amp;M’s wins over LSU. In Sunday’s match, Talbert posted her first career double-double with 12 kills and 10 blocks and set career highs in block assists (2), blocks and points (18).

SEC Setter of the Week – Kentucky’s Madison Lilley, a senior from Overland Park, Kan., recorded 90 assists over the weekend in Kentucky’s sweep over Tennessee. Lilley recorded a double-double in both matches with 42 assists and 11 digs on Friday and 48 assists to go alongside 15 digs on Saturday. She averaged 12.86 assists per set and got in on blocking at the net, registering a solo block and six block assists against the Lady Vols. Lilley’s setting helped push UK’s offense to a .348 hitting percentage on the night, including a .451 mark to open the season Friday night.

SEC Freshman of the Week – South Carolina’s Ellie Ruprich, a middle blocker from Beverly Hills, Mich., averaged 3.93 points, 2.29 kills and 2.71 blocks per set and posted a .438 hitting percentage in a 1-1 week at Georgia. In her debut match, Ruprich had a hand in of the team’s 14 total blocks in the three-set win over the Bulldogs, and added six kills with just one attacking error. On Sunday, she registered her first collegiate double-double behind 10 kills and 10 total blocks (three solo) in four sets.