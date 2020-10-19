Virginia Weekes death inquest – Adelaide ambulance delay queried

Violinist Virginia Weekes died in Croydon on April 4.

That night, she rang Triple Zero at 6.51pm telling them she was vomiting, clammy and having difficulty breathing.

The delays prompted a follow-up call to Ms Weekes at 7.42pm but she did not answer.

Nearly an hour after her initial call another ambulance was finally sent.

It arrived in St Lawrence Avenue at about 8pm, but was too late.

Even after the ambulance arrived, delays ensued with neighbours finding the paramedics knocking on the wrong door.

In the months before Ms Weekes’ death she had surgery for a hernia.