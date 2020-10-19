Vikings’ Cousins: ‘I won’t finish’ season if INTs continue

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins tossed three first-half interceptions in a 40-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but head coach Mike Zimmer didn’t pull the veteran quarterback.

While Cousins’ job is secure for now, the 32-year-old realizes that if he continues to throw picks then things will change moving forward.

“The reality is if the pace I’m on in terms of the interceptions, if that were to continue, I won’t finish the season,” Cousins said, according to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “I won’t — you know what I mean? There’s a little bit of, you got to improve. Whether it’s them telling me, ‘Hey, we gotta improve,’ or them pulling me; we got to get better. That’s what the rest of the season will be about for me, is trying to protect the football as best I can. Because when you turn the ball over, it really hurts your chances to win. I know that. I just need to improve as we look ahead to the rest of the season.”

The three interceptions Cousins threw during the first half against Atlanta were the most in a first half in his career. In six games this season, the 32-year-old leads the NFL with 10 interceptions. Cousins threw just six picks during the 2019 campaign.

As the Vikings head into their bye week with a 1-5 record, which is the worst start in Minnesota since 2013, potential changes definitely will be on the minds of many within the franchise. With the team in the running for the first-overall pick in the 2021 draft, meaning a shot at Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Cousins could be on his way out if his poor play continues.

However, Cousins is under contract with the Vikings through the 2022 season. He was given a two-year, $66 million extension in March.