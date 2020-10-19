Kollen Post / Cointelegraph:
US FinCEN says the operator of cryptocurrency mixers Helix and Coin Ninja must pay $60M in fines, after his arrest in Feb., notes this is its first “mixer,rdquo; fine — FinCEN has fined the operator of early crypto mixers Helix and Coin Ninja for Bank Secrecy Act violations. — 1961 Total views
US FinCEN says the operator of cryptocurrency mixers Helix and Coin Ninja must pay $60M in fines, after his arrest in Feb., notes this is its first "mixer,quot; fine (Kollen Post/Cointelegraph)
Kollen Post / Cointelegraph: