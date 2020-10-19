U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on sending subpoenas to Twitter and Facebook on October 22 By

© . FILE PHOTO: The Twitter and Facebook logo along with binary cyber codes are seen in this illustration
WASHINGTON () – The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a vote on sending subpoenas to the chief executives of Twitter and Facebook (NASDAQ:) on Oct. 22, it said in a statement.
“If an agreement for voluntary testimony is not reached, the committee will vote on authorizing the subpoenas at a date to be determined,” the statement said.
