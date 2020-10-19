Tyler Posey Admits to Hooking Up With Men in Leaked OnlyFans Clip

WENN/FayesVision

Actor Tyler Posey has left fans stunned by revealing he has had oral sex with other men in a leaked OnlyFans reveal.

In a very revealing chat on his adults-only site, the “Teen Wolf” star confirmed rumours he has hooked up with men, but never had full-on intercourse with another guy.

In the leaked clip from his OnlyFans account, he says, “I haven’t had sex with a man. We’ve blown each other, you know what I mean, but never had sex. So yes, I have been with men before.”

In another leaked clip, he also added, “To anybody who is new here, and asking if I’ve hooked up with guys before, the answer’s yes. Ever used a dildo? Yes. I’ve been f**ked with a strap-on before.”

Posey was just as revealing during a candid interview on SiriusXM’s “The Jason Ellis Show”, after explaining he is 71 days sober after kicking his weed and booze habits.

“I was at a party the other night, where they had a table of cocaine… and they had Holy water, which was shots with Molly (drug) in it, and mushroom chocolate. And I didn’t give a s**t at all.”

The actor has also turned his back on the sex party scene, of which he was once a part, explaining, “I’m starting to get my s**t together and it feels really, really, really good.”





Tyler also addressed his sexuality, revealing Instagram footage of transsexual women getting beaten up made him realise it was time to open up.

He told Ellis, “I woke up one morning and I saw all this stuff on Instagram about these transsexual women who were being beaten and harassed, and there were a bunch of people that were filming the whole entire interaction and laughing at them… and that p**sed me off so much. I was just kind of shedding light on that, because I didn’t hear about it. It was like a week – I was a week late on the whole entire thing, I think. So, I didn’t really know about it.”

“And so I thought if I didn’t know, maybe other people didn’t know. So originally I was just shedding light on that, through whatever way that I could. And then, I was hit with wanting just to come out myself with that whole thing and be honest about it.”

“I know there’s a lot of kids that look up to me and I just want to f**king get rid of that stigma of… you can be whoever you want to be, get with whoever you want to get with and it doesn’t affect you and it doesn’t affect them. And you know, the world’s f**king weird and it should be. And there’s too much stigmas (sic) on everything and sexuality, especially. And so, I don’t know, I really didn’t have a plan for saying that s**t. I just felt compelled.”