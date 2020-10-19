TV Ratings for Sunday, Oct. 18: ‘Supermarket Sweep’ Premiere on ABC

In the latest TV show ratings: With NBC’s Sunday Night Football and Fox’s NLCS Game 7 coverage dominating the night, ABC’s Supermarket Sweep led all non-sports fare with 4.8 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating. TVLine readers gave the Leslie Jones-hosted game show revival an average grade of “C.”

Elsewhere on ABC, the season premieres of AFV (4.3 mil/0.5), Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (3.8 mil/0.6) and Card Sharks (2.6 mil/0.4) were all down sharply from their previous averages, opposite so, so much sportsing.

NBC | Sunday Night Football (10.3 mil/2.8) dipped about 10 percent from last week’s fast nationals.

FOX | The Dodgers’ NLCS Game 7 victory over the Braves drew 6.4 mil and a 1.9.

THE CW | Pandora (407K/0.1) was steady.

CBS | Pending adjustment due to NFL this-and-that, Ferris Bueller (2.7 mil/0.5) was up a tick from last week’s Sunday Night Movie.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

