Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday made his Miami Dolphins debut, and he was sure to really let the moment sink in.

The former Alabama quarterback, who suffered a hip injury last year, entered Miami’s 24-0 win over the New York Jets on Sunday for the team’s final possession. He completed two passes for yards and handed the ball off a few times on the possession.

When he entered the game, Tagovailoa received a loud applause from the limited fans in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium.