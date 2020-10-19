Trump Threatens to ‘Leave the Country’ If He Loses To Joe Biden

President Donald Trump has said that he will leave the country if he loses the election to former vice president Joe Biden.

“You know what? Running against the worst candidate in the history of American politics puts pressure on me,” Trump said in Macon, GA. “Could you imagine if I lose? My whole life—what am I going to do? I’m going to say, I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics! I’m not going to feel so good. Maybe I’ll have to leave the country, I don’t know.”

Biden is way ahead of Trump in the polls.

“I am not going to feel so good, maybe I will have to leave the country, I don’t know,” he added.

Trump also called for Biden and his family to be jailed.

“That is a corrupt family. ‘Lock them up.’ You should lock them up, lock up the Bidens, lock up Hillary, lock them up,” Trump said at the Macon rally.