Trailer Review: Ludo | Filmfare.com

Movie: Ludo

Director: Anurag Basu

Cast: Abhishek A Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney, Inayat Verma, Asha Negi and Shalini Vats

Rating: 3.5/5

Anurag Basu’s Ludo is a film that fans are looking forward to from quite some time now. The two biggest reasons behind the hype is the filmmaker’s past work and the extremely exciting star cast which includes Abhishek A Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney, Inayat Verma, Asha Negi and Shalini Vats in the lead roles.

In the trailer, we see that there are four different stories that take place simultaneously and end up having a common link. Each character is facing their own share of issues and trying to deal with it in different ways. Pankaj Tripathi plays the antagonist and also seems to be the common link that binds these stories together. The trailer will give you plenty of laughs and already has got us excited to watch it.

Directed by Anurag Basu, Ludo is set to release on Netflix on November 12.