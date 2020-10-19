Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd.: Red Deer Facility Update

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. (“Tornado” or the “Company”) (TGH: TSX-V) today announced that it significantly expanded its parts and service capabilities and capacity by opening those operations at the Company’s recently purchased Red Deer facility effective August 1, 2020. The expansion streamlined the Company’s parts distribution process and resulted in quicker shipping times to the Company’s customers to meet their expectations and growing needs. The changes to the parts and service department created a one-stop-shop experience for our customers’ equipment repair needs. The Company is working on several capital improvements at the Red Deer facility in preparation for the planned relocation of the production operations to the facility in 2021. These changes align with the Company’s valued objective to continuously improve upon its customers’ experience.

“We have seen an increase in demand and customer appreciation since moving the parts and services department to Red Deer. By locating in Central Alberta next to the busiest highway in Alberta running between Calgary and Edmonton, we are able to significantly improve customer delivery times and attract more clients. Our world-class facility and professional employees are now able to provide a more robust service at a convenient and significantly expanded facility,” stated Bill Rollins, CEO of Tornado.

The address and contact info of the Company’s Red Deer location can be found on the Company’s website at www.tornadotrucks.com.

About Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd.

The Company designs, manufactures and services hydrovac trucks in Canada and sells hydrovac trucks for excavation service providers to the municipal and oil and gas markets in Canada and the USA. Hydrovac trucks use high pressure water to pulverize soil and turn it into mud, and then vacuum up the resulting mud into its tank. Tornado currently operates in North America. The Company’s Chinese subsidiary is used principally to source certain parts for the Company’s North American manufacturing operations.

