Top 11 Bring Stunning Performances, One Celebrity Is Unfortunately Sent Home

“Dancing with the Stars” returned with a new episode on Monday, October 19, featuring Top 11 celebrity contestants dancing their best routines in front of the judges, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough. The first pair to hit the ballroom were Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart.

They danced a Salsa to “On The Floor” by Jennifer Lopez ft. Pitbull. Bruno thought that it was a “great performance” though he said it needed more grounded hip action. Meanwhile, Carrie Ann didn’t think it was Johnny’s best dance considering the slow start. Johnny got 22 points from the judges.





Following it up was Nev Schulman, who danced a Jazz to “Humble & Kind” by Tim McGraw alongside pro-dancer partner Jenna Johnson. Bruno was totally in love with the performance, saying, “It was delicious bonkers, confusing and amusing.” Carrie Ann and Derek also dubbed it “amazing” and “clean,” though they noted that the music didn’t really match the dance style. The judges gave Nev a 26.





Dancing a Rumba to “Have I Told You Lately” by Rod Stewart were Monica Aldama and Valentin Chmerkovskiy. Carrie Ann raved about the routine, calling it “refined” and “sensual.” Derek also praised the pair for the “softness” of the performance and her amazing “balance.” Bruno also loved it as he dubbed the performance a “classy rumba.” They got 27 points.





The next pair were Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten, who danced a Cha Cha to “Say So” by Doja Cat ft. Nicki Minaj. She made a few mistakes throughout the performance, but Derek told her that he admired how she recovered from it. Bruno also said that despite the major mistakes, Skai made a huge improvement on her Latin movements. Skai earned 18 points.





Up next were Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd who danced a Cha Cha to “Celebration” by Kool & The Gang. The judges pointed out that Vernon had an issue with timing, though Carrie Ann said that she enjoyed watching him dance. The pair were given 21 points.





Nelly and Daniella Karagach, meanwhile, took to the ballroom to dance a Viennese Waltz to “Humble & Kind” by Tim McGraw. Carrie Ann said that there was “something beautiful happening,” adding that it was such a “beauty and storytelling.” Derek also shared that his “softness and awareness of your body” was masculine. Nelly earned 24 points.





As for Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong, they opted to dance a Rumba to “You Gotta Be” by Des’ree. Derek told Jeannie that she needed her arms to look softer, while Bruno called her a “smoldering siren” as she has an “uncanny ability to transform” to the character in each dance. Carrie Ann also praised her for pushing herself to her limits with every dance. The judges gave her a 25.





Dancing a Samba to “Mi Gente” by J Balvin & Willy Williams were AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke. “You always deliver, you’re always on time,” said Bruno, adding that he did a “good samba” with good bounce. Derek also raved that the performance was “fun to watch” as AJ made it look easy. The pair earned 27 points which was his highest score yet.





Chrishell Stause and her partner Gleb Savchenko, meanwhile, danced a Contemporary to “Stars” by Grace Potter & The Nocturnal. Carrie Ann loved that she put her heart and soul in the performance and Derek also praised her for the emotional “intention” she showed in the dance. Meanwhile, Bruno said it was such an “emotionally engaging” and “truthful” performance. She got 24 points.





Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev danced a Samba to “Sorry” by Justin Bieber. It was a “fantastic” performance, according to Derek. Bruno also gave them a huge praise by calling it a “first-class Samba.” Carrie Ann, meanwhile, wasn’t “super impressed” even though the dance was “well-executed.” The pair got 27 points.





Concluding the night were Justina Machado and Sasha Farber. They offered a gorgeous Viennese Waltz to Billy Joel‘s “She’s Always a Woman”. Bruno said the routine was “smooth as silk” and Carrie Ann loved how Justina brought joy through her dance. Derek, meanwhile, called it “wonderful.” She earned 27 points.





It was time to reveal the bottom two who turned out to be Vernon & Peta and Johnny & Britt. Derek chose to save Johnny, while Carrie Ann picked Vernon. It was a tie and Bruno had to made a call. He eventually decided to save Johnny, which meant that Vernon and Peta were eliminated.