The Tennessee Titans pulled off an impressive 42-36 overtime win on Sunday against the Houston Texans to remain undefeated on the 2020 campaign. However, the win was costly as the Titans will be without Taylor Lewan for the remainder of the season.

The offensive tackle confirmed Monday that he suffered a torn ACL the day prior. While it’s a disappointing injury, Lewan said he’s looking forward to rooting on his teammates, adding that the Titans are “doing something special.”