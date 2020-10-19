Titans facing potential fine following COVID-19 review?

It appears NFL teams hoping the Titans would receive a severe punishment following Tennessee’s COVID-19 outbreak will be left wanting more.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday afternoon that the Titans are facing a potential fine following the league’s review of their coronavirus-related protocols. No individuals will be punished, however, and the Titans won’t be required to relinquish any draft picks.

The NFL’s probe found that some within the organization failed to wear masks as mandated. However, player workouts that happened outside of the facility amid the outbreak will be forgiven because of “insufficient communication” regarding those sessions.

Multiple games were shifted because of the Titans’ outbreak that reportedly infuriated clubs scheduled to play Tennessee in October. The Titans crushed the Buffalo Bills 42-16 in a rare Tuesday night game before downing the Houston Texans in overtime on Sunday to improve to 5-0.

Following the outbreak, ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell threatened to strip draft picks and even force a team to forfeit a game for future health and safety violations preceding a club being unable to play a scheduled contest.

“The protocols do not implement themselves, and our progress thus far cannot lead us to complacency,” Goodell wrote in a memo. “Complacency is our shared opponent.”

He added: “Simply put, compliance is mandatory.”