Titans avoid major discipline after NFL completes investigation

The NFL’s investigation into the Titans for potential COVID-19 protocol violations has concluded, and it looks like Tennessee is mostly in the clear.

The league did find that there were some instances of failure to comply with mask protocols within the team facility, as well as “insufficient clear communication regarding workouts outside the facility,” Tom Pelissero of NFL Network tweets. That said, there will not be any forfeits, loss of draft picks or discipline for any individual associated with the team.

Instead, the forthcoming punishment for the relatively minor infractions laid out will be limited to fines for the team. Overall it seems like this was somewhat of a best-case scenario for Tennessee. After the Titans had the first real outbreak of the season with dozens of positive tests, there were whispers about Roger Goodell potentially bringing the hammer down to make an example out of them.

Plenty of doomsday scenarios were floated, but clearly the league office wasn’t able to find anything too damaging. The outbreak and ensuing chaos around the building obviously haven’t affected their on-field play too much, as the Titans have won both their games since returning from their unplanned bye week.

We may never know what the internal deliberations were like for Goodell and Co., but it’s possible they decided punishing a team for having a COVID outbreak would be a slippery slope that could end up encompassing too many teams. What ever the case, Mike Vrabel’s team dodged a bullet here, and things are trending upward in Tennessee.