This Is Us Season 5 Trailer Teases the Aftermath of Randall and Kevin’s Explosive Fight

It’s almost time to reunite with the Pearsons on This Is Us. On Friday, NBC released the first full trailer for Season 5, which premieres Oct. 27. As always, the new season promises plenty of emotions.

The trailer, first revealed by People, teases the fallout from Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) brutal fight. The footage shows the brothers coming face to face for the first time since Kevin declared that the worst thing that ever happened to him was the day their parents brought Randall home.

“This is Cain and Abel type stuff for these two,” This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman previously told TV Guide. “This is a fight that goes, you know, towards, literally, their inception: two kind of alpha men growing up under the same roof with the exact same period of time, both with two wildly different skill sets.”

Their fight will have an impact on Randall’s 40th birthday plans, but that won’t be his only concern. The trailer also gives fans a look at how this season will also tackle timely issues around the COVID-19 pandemic and systemic racism.

“What we’re dealing with as a people, it’s just so tragic,” Randall says in the footage, which shows his family solemnly gathered around the TV watching the news.

Check out the full trailer — which also features Kevin describing Madison (Caitlin Thompson) as his fiancée — above.

This Is Us Season 5 makes its two-hour premiere Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 9/8c on NBC.

Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown, This Is UsPhoto: Ron Batzdorff/NBC