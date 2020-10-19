This blockchain only needs 22Kb of data to be verified By Cointelegraph

This blockchain only needs 22Kb of data to be verified



Mina aspires to be the world’s tiniest blockchain, with claims that its protocol maintains a constant size of around 22 KBs. This is ostensibly achieved by using recursive zk-SNARKs — the same technology that is used by the privacy-centric cryptocurrency, Zcash (ZEC). However, whereas the latter utilizes this technology to provide greater privacy to its users, the former employs it for scalability.

A zk-SNARK, which stands for zero-knowledge succinct non-interactive argument of knowledge, allows a party to prove that they have possession of certain information without revealing what that information is. It is similar to how a smartphone can recognize its owner without storing the person’s actual identity data.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph