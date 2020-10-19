The Woman At The Center Of The Ryan Henry Scandal Speaks!!

Over the weekend, fans were shocked to hear Ryan Henry confess to sleeping with his best friend’s baby mama, Nina Marie.

Now the woman in question is speaking out. In the video, she says that she is taking accountability for sleeping with Henry, but says he baby daddy is not the wonderful guy that everybody is making him out to be.

She said the friendship began with Ryan when she started dating Anthony Lindsey, as she claimed she had no idea who he was when they met.

After Anthony first made the allegations, Ryan remained silent until days ago. He confessed to sleeping with her and says that he has embarrassed a lot of people with his actions.

“I hurt people that I care about badly,” Ryan said during the live. “I disrespected myself and my family.” He also said that he made toxic choices when he was in a dark place when it happened but he did say that he apologized to his best friend Anthony about the incident.