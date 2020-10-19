The Voice live stream: How to watch Season 19 online from anywhere

For those unfamiliar, The Voice sets itself apart from other singing shows by having famous musicians listen to contestants sing blind and they then decide on which ones will join their team with judges fighting over potential teammates. The Blind Auditions for Season 19 of the show were actually filmed back in August at Universal Studios with the judges and artists in attendance though due to the pandemic, there was no live audience in attendance.

After being forced to end its last season virtually as a result of the pandemic, The Voice is returning to Universal Studios Hollywood for its 19th season and we have all the details on how you can watch new episodes of the reality singing competition on TV or online.

The format for the latest season of The Voice will remain mostly unchanged but the teams will be smaller with only 10 artists and the show will run a bit shorter than it did in past seasons. The musician behind the show, Audrey Morrissey also revealed that there will in fact be a live band this season as having one helps enhance the artists’ singing.

Season 19 of The Voice will once again see Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend return as coaches. However, after taking over Gwen Stefani’s coaching role last season, Nick Jonas had decided to sit this season which means that Stefani will be returning after her short break from the show. Carson Daly will also be reprising his role as the show’s host.

While NBC has yet to announce this season’s Mega Mentor, we do know that Blake Shelton and Kane Brown, Leon Bridges and Kelly Clarkson, Miguel and John Legend and Gwen Stefani and Julia Michaels will be Season 19’s battle coaches.

Whether you’re rooting for Team Blake, Team Kelly, Team Legend or Team Gwen, we’ll show you exactly how to watch Season 19 of The Voice from wherever you are in the world right now.

The Voice – Where and when?

Season 19 of The Voice will premiere on NBC on Monday, October 19 at 8pm ET/PT. New episodes of the show will air every Monday and Tuesday though on Mondays the show will run for two hours from 8pm to 10pm while on Tuesdays it will run for just one hour.

How to watch The Voice from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch The Voice in the U.S., Canada and the UK further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch season 19 of the show when you’re away from home, then you’ll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.