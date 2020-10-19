The Voice live stream: How to watch Season 19 online from anywhere

After being forced to end its last season virtually as a result of the pandemic, The Voice is returning to Universal Studios Hollywood for its 19th season and we have all the details on how you can watch new episodes of the reality singing competition on TV or online.
For those unfamiliar, The Voice sets itself apart from other singing shows by having famous musicians listen to contestants sing blind and they then decide on which ones will join their team with judges fighting over potential teammates. The Blind Auditions for Season 19 of the show were actually filmed back in August at Universal Studios with the judges and artists in attendance though due to the pandemic, there was no live audience in attendance.
The format for the latest season of The Voice will remain mostly unchanged but the teams will be smaller with only 10 artists and the show will run a bit shorter than it did in past seasons. The musician behind the show, Audrey Morrissey also revealed that there will in fact be a live band this season as having one helps enhance the artists’ singing.
Season 19 of The Voice will once again see Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend return as coaches. However, after taking over Gwen Stefani’s coaching role last season, Nick Jonas had decided to sit this season which means that Stefani will be returning after her short break from the show. Carson Daly will also be reprising his role as the show’s host.
While NBC has yet to announce this season’s Mega Mentor, we do know that Blake Shelton and Kane Brown, Leon Bridges and Kelly Clarkson, Miguel and John Legend and Gwen Stefani and Julia Michaels will be Season 19’s battle coaches.
Whether you’re rooting for Team Blake, Team Kelly, Team Legend or Team Gwen, we’ll show you exactly how to watch Season 19 of The Voice from wherever you are in the world right now.
The Voice – Where and when?
Season 19 of The Voice will premiere on NBC on Monday, October 19 at 8pm ET/PT. New episodes of the show will air every Monday and Tuesday though on Mondays the show will run for two hours from 8pm to 10pm while on Tuesdays it will run for just one hour.
How to watch The Voice from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch The Voice in the U.S., Canada and the UK further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch season 19 of the show when you’re away from home, then you’ll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.
That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
How to watch The Voice in the U. S.
If you live in the US and are a cable subscriber, you’ll be able to watch new episodes of The Voice every Monday and Tuesday at 8pm ET/PT on NBC. You can also stream past episodes of the show on NBC’s website or using the NBC app but you will need to login using the details from your cable provider to do so.
Alternatively, you can also watch The Voice on NBC’s streaming service Peacock. Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 for the year with ads but you can go ad-free by upgrading to Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 per month or $99.99 for the year.
Not interested in signing up for cable or Peacock? Don’t worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to NBC so you can stream the latest season of The Voice online. We’ve listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- Hulu with Live TV – $54.99 per month – As well as giving you access to NBC, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- Sling TV – $30 per month – In order to get access to NBC, you’ll have to sign up for Sling TV’s Sling Blue package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.
- YouTube TV – $65 per month – YouTube TV gives you access to NBC as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.
- AT,amp;T TV Now – $55 per month – AT,amp;T TV Now’s plus plan gives you access to NBC as well as over 45 other live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
Live stream The Voice in Canada
Canadian fans of the US version of The Voice will be able to watch the latest season of the show on CTV and the network will show new episodes from season 19 every Monday and Tuesday at 8pm ET/PT on CTV 2. You can also stream The Voice online in Canada via CTV’s website or with the CTV app.
Watch The Voice in the UK and Australia
As the UK and Australia have their own versions of The Voice, you’ll need to grab a VPN and follow the steps listed above to watch the latest season of the American version of the show.
