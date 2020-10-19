The trailer of Ludo will make you eager to watch the film



















Anurag Basu is known for his unusual storytelling. He offers a fresh take every time and going by the recently released trailer of Ludo, we’re sure he’s offering something hatke this time as well. Ludo, starring Abhishek A Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney, Inayat Verma, Asha Negi and Shalini Vats is about four different stories woven together. The film talks about how everyone’s life is moving parallel but gets interconnected due to coincidences that are beyond our understanding.

The trailer has a mix of comedy, drama, action, romance and more and makes you feel a bundle of emotions in a span of three minutes. Every actor seems to have given their best to the project and we are definitely looking forward to catching this one on the web. The film will release on Netflix on November 12, 2020.