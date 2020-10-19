The most glaring flaw for every NFL team

No team is perfect. As we approach the halfway mark of the NFL season, each of the 32 teams has a glaring flaw that could hold them back from their goals.
Through five games, Arizona ranked ninth in sack rate, but that status is likely to take a hit after losing star pass rusher Chandler Jones for the year. Jones was likely the player Arizona could most ill-afford to lose on defense, and they’ll likely have a manufacture pass rush through blitzes going forward.
Atlanta’s secondary has shown embarrassing production, allowing 336 pass yards per game (second worst) and also struggling through injuries. So it should come as no surprise that defensive-minded head coach Dan Quinn was finally fired following an 0-5 start in which the team has allowed 32 points per game. The Falcons need to give young players like A.J. Terrell and Kendall Sheffield time to develop, but those corners continue to face growing pains.
Lamar Jackson has undoubtedly made progress as a passer since he entered the league, but he’s struggled early this season in critical spots. He had a forgettable performance in Baltimore’s blowout loss against the Chiefs, and the Ravens averaged only 6.5 yards per pass through five weeks, ninth worst in the league. Of course, more receiving talent around Jackson would help.
Buffalo didn’t have much trouble running the ball this year, but they’ve averaged just 3.8 yards per carry and 94 yards per game through five contests this year. Devin Singletary has also less than four yards per carry as the bell cow back, while Zack Moss has struggled in his rookie season. It’s no wonder the team was connected to Le’Veon Bell after the former star running back was released by the Jets.
It should some as no big surprise that the Panthers defense has run into issues after rebuilding most of the unit during the offseason. A season-ending injury to Kawann Short has made things even more difficult. Carolina has a total of only five sacks through five games, and they’ve also allowed 5.4 yards per rush, second worst.
As usual, Chicago has leaned on its defense, and the early returns on that strategy with been good with a 4-1 start. The offensive performance has been shaky, however, and mediocre quarterback play is a big reason. Head coach Matt Nagy benched Mitchell Trubisky in Week 3, but replacement Nick Foles has arguably been less effective. Chicago has averaged 5.7 yards per pass, sixth worst in the NFL, and have also thrown six picks.
Bengals fans have seen some promising flashes from No. 1 overall draft choice Joe Burrow when he’s not running for his left. He’s been in almost constant distress due to the poor offensive line, as the team has allowed a sack on nearly 10% of dropbacks. It’s an area the team will definitely need to address in the offseason.
Safety was a glaring weakness for Cleveland when they selected LSU star Grant Delpit in the second round of the draft. He was lost to injury before the season, and the injuries have continued with Karl Joseph, Ronnie Harrison, and Greedy Williams also suffering injuries. It’s no coincidence that Cleveland allowed 296 passing yards per game through five weeks, third worst in the NFL.
The Cowboys defense has been lost in new defensive coordinator Mike Nolan’s system, allowing a league-worst 36 points per game through five weeks. Critical losses like Byron Jones (free agency) and Leighton Vander Esch (injury) have played a role, but even some of the team’s top performers from the past have struggled early in the year. Dallas is lucky to be in a weak NFC East division, but the defense needs to make progress soon.
Denver lost Drew Lock in Week 2 to a shoulder injury, and have struggled to find a viable replacement since then. While he’s set to return in Week 6, there are still questions about his ability, especially with star wide receiver Courtland Sutton out for the season. After a terrible start to the season, the rest of Denver’s year should be dedicated to finding out if Lock is the long-term answer at quarterback.
Now in his third season with the team, head coach Matt Patricia has no excuses for the poor play of Detroit’s defense. He’s had time to bring in players to run his system, yet the Lions have allowed 32 points per game and have played poorly in situational football, especially in the Red Zone and third down. After a 1-3 start, it shouldn’t be a surprise if he’s fired prior to the conclusion of the 2020 season.
Most things have gone right for the Packers with a 4-0 start, but inside linebacker is a concern after losing Blake Martinez in the offseason and Christian Kirksey suffering a shoulder injury. Green Bay has allowed 4.8 yards per rush, and that number might not come down if the team can’t find a viable replacement.
Houston lost D.J. Reader in the offseason, and his absence has been clear with their struggles against the run. The Texans allowed 4.7 yards per rush and 160 rushing yards per game through five contests. The inability to stop the run has allowed opponents to play conservative, which is a big reason why the Texans still don’t have an interception.
It’s sad to say, but the reality is that the Colts could be 5-0 instead of 3-2 if Philip Rivers were able to limit his big mistakes. The future Hall of Famer has five interceptions through five games, and he threw critical picks in both of the team’s losses. Indy’s roster has a lot of talent but needs Rivers to protect the ball better.
Jacksonville lost Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue in the offseason, and it shows on the field. Their 3% sack rate is second worst in the league and has resulted in 280 passing yards allowed per game. The team has only five sacks through five games, and Josh Allen has been the only consistent pass rusher.
The Chiefs struggled to run in short yardage last year, and that’s continued early this season. Center Austin Reiter is a better pass block than run blocker, and the team lost dominant left guard Kelechi Osemele to injury in Week 5. The offensive line is becoming a big concern, though the pending return of Martinas Rankin from a knee injury could provide relief.
Vegas hoped rebuilding their linebacker corps would provide a fix this season, but they haven’t seen measurable results yet. The Raiders have allowed 4.8 yards per run and 127 yards per game, though the entire defensive unit showed progress against the Chiefs in Week 5. It’s not a surprise that offseason acquisitions Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkowski would need time to get comfortable after an abbreviated offseason.
The Chargers opted to let Melvin Gordon walk and extend Austin Ekeler in the offseason. While Ekeler has averaged 5.1 yards per carry, he was lost to injury in Week 4, and replacements Joshua Kelley and Justin Jackson have struggled with less than four yards per carry. It’s the same old story for the Chargers, with four straight losses by one score, and their inability to run the ball has been one reason for the struggles.
LA’s run defense was a concern in the offseason after losing Cory Littleton in free agency, and nothing has changed early in the year. The team is allowing 4.7 yards per carry but has been able to keep opposing running backs in check overall because the team has been playing with leads. With a tough upcoming schedule, they’re likely to be challenged more frequently.
Miami rebuilt their backfield in the offseason, but they’ve still struggled to run the ball. Surprisingly, Myles Gaskin has emerged as the primary back ahead of Jordan Howard and Matt Breida, but the team is averaging only 3.7 yards per carry overall, third worst in the NFL. It’s been a struggle in conjunction with a rebuilt offensive line.
Minnesota expected some growing pains at cornerback after losing three prominent contributors, including Trae Waynes, and replacing them with two rookies. Jeff Gladney and Cameron Dantzler have had big issues with the NFL transition, as offenses have averaged 271 passing yards and 7.9 yards per pass against the Vikings.
New England’s relative success early in the year has been remarkable considering their many offseason losses and early-season COVID-19 issues, but the pass defense has still been a glaring weakness. The team has allowed 7.9 yards per pass, with big passing games from Russell Wilson, Derek Carr, and Patrick Mahomes. Stephon Gilmore’s COVID-19 diagnosis could make things even more difficult in the short term.
Drew Brees’ ineffectiveness has been a big story early in the year, but the defensive issues have been a bigger culprit in the team’s losses. The secondary has been too aggressive, and the Saints have a league-worst 92 penalty yards per game. That’s been a bigger reason why the Saints have allowed 30 points per contest.
New York’s offensive plans were disrupted when Saquon Barkley was lost for the year, but Daniel Jones has also failed to make strides in his second season. The Giants have averaged only 16 points per game, second worst in the league, and they’ve been completely ineffective in all facets of the offense. The offense needs to progress in the second half of the season under coordinator Jason Garrett, or there could be big changes in the offseason.
The Jets have been a disaster early this season, and remain the favorites for Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick in the 2021 draft. That’s to say third-year quarterback Sam Darnold has failed to develop this season, but it’s not all his fault. Jets quarterbacks have been sacked on 8% of dropbacks, and he’s had few healthy weapons early in the year. Through five games, the Jets rank last with 5.1 yards per pass attempt and 176 yards per game.
Carson Wentz was on pace to win the MVP just three years ago, but he’s been one of the weak links for the Eagles early this season. It should be noted that Philadelphia’s offensive line and receivers have been plagued by injuries, but Wentz leads the league with interceptions through five games and also has a terrible 6.1 yards per pass attempt. Fans are thankful that Philadelphia remains in the playoff hunt due to a terrible NFC East.
Pittsburgh’s defense has been great overall, allowing only 22 points per game while getting elite production from the defensive line. However, the defense is allowing a 50% conversion rate on third down, among the worst in the NFL. It could just be a four-game fluke, but the Steelers situational defense could be better.
Jimmy Garoppolo fared well at the beginning of the season, but the 49ers struggled with him sidelined due to an ankle injury and Garoppolo was terrible in his Week 5 return. Overall, the 49ers rank in the bottom half of the league in most passing stats, and need Garoppolo to rebound soon.
Seattle has continued to win games despite ranking last in yards allowed through five games. It’s not a surprise that they’ve struggled to get to the quarterback, recording sacks on only 3.6% percent of passes, but the second has also been very leaky. Seattle has allowed 7.7 yards per pass and 370 passing yards per game.
Tampa Bay should be satisfied with their start, but they’ve still had some issues meshing early in the year. The Bucs have the second most penalties in the NFL through Week 5, and the penalties are one reason why the offense has struggled on third down. It’s an early that should improve as Tom Brady and company get more comfortable with the offense.
The Titans can’t complain about a 4-0 start given their COVID-19 outbreak and close finishes early in the year, but their inability to stop the run has been a concern. Tennessee has allowed a league-worst 5.5 yards per carry, and have also struggled defensively in the Red Zone, as a result.
It’s a very bad sign for 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins that he’s already been benched by the new coaching staff. Washington wants to see what they have with Kyle Allen, but it’s clear quarterback will be high on the priority list next offseason.