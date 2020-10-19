The most glaring flaw for every NFL team

Gary A. Vasquez / USA Today Sports Images

New York’s offensive plans were disrupted when Saquon Barkley was lost for the year, but Daniel Jones has also failed to make strides in his second season. The Giants have averaged only 16 points per game, second worst in the league, and they’ve been completely ineffective in all facets of the offense. The offense needs to progress in the second half of the season under coordinator Jason Garrett, or there could be big changes in the offseason.