The ‘Most 200-yard rushing games’ quiz

It’s not easy for an NFL running back to win the MVP Award, but Derrick Henry is certainly building a strong case for himself this season. One week after stiff-arming Josh Norman into internet infamy, Henry steamrolled the division-rival Houston Texans into submission as well. Henry had 212 yards rushing on Sunday, including a 94-yard touchdown, and added another 52 yards through the air. His five-yard touchdown in overtime moved the Titans to a 5-0 record, the first time they’ve done that since 2008. Next week, Henry and the Titans face their hardest test yet when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers, a fellow undefeated team.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Henry now has three games with 200 or more rushing yards in his career, which puts him an exclusive group. In NFL history, a total of only 29 NFL players have rushed for 200 or more yards in a game on more than one occasion. So with that in mind, how many of those 29 players can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!