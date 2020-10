The effect of CME Bitcoin futures on Bitcoin price By Cointelegraph

“The Bitcoin derivative products offered by CME are simply a vehicle for accredited investors to place sophisticated and risk-offsetting trades that would otherwise be inaccessible to them,” Shawn Dexter, a decentralized finance analyst at Quantum (NASDAQ:) Economics — a markets analysis firm — told Cointelegraph on Oct. 8. “This leads to both, short-term and long-term impact on price.”

The price of one actual on the open crypto market, known as spot BTC, fluctuates based on a countless number of factors, such as trading volume, usage and adoption. However, other catalysts affect the asset in a roundabout manner. Cash-settled Bitcoin futures trading products from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange stand as one arguable highly referenced indirect element contributing to Bitcoin’s (BTC) price direction.

