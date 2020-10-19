‘The Crown’: Dominic West to Play Prince Charles in Season 5

RELATED STORIES

Dominic West is going from The Affair to an infamous royal affair.

The actor has signed on to play Prince Charles in Season 5 of Netflix’s The Crown, according to a report from the UK’s The Sun. The royal drama’s fifth season will chronicle the crumbling marriage between Charles and Princess Diana, played by The Night Manager‘s Elizabeth Debicki, after rumors of infidelity swirl about Charles and his former lover Camilla Parker Bowles. (Imelda Staunton will take over the lead role of Queen Elizabeth II in Season 5, with Jonathan Pryce playing Prince Philip.)

The Crown covers the lengthy reign of Queen Elizabeth II as British monarch, going all the way back to her coronation in 1953 and recasting the main roles every two seasons. Claire Foy originated the role of Elizabeth in Seasons 1 and 2, with Oscar winner Olivia Colman taking over for Seasons 3 and 4. (Season 4 debuts on Netflix on Sunday, Nov. 15.) Josh O’Connor plays the role of Prince Charles in Seasons 3 and 4.

West is known to TV fans for playing Baltimore police detective Jimmy McNulty in the HBO drama The Wire as well as playing author Noah Solloway in the Showtime drama The Affair, which wrapped up a five-season run last year. His other notable TV credits include The Hour and the BBC/PBS adaptation of Les Misérables.