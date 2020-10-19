The Best Streaming Services for TV Shows, Sports, Documentaries, Movies, and More

Did you know there are more streaming services out there than just Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max? It’s true! There are hundreds (yes, hundreds) of services and channels readily available at your fingertips. TV Guide has compiled a comprehensive — some might say exhaustive — guide to these streaming options so you can determine which of these many services is right for you.
Below you will find a list of streaming services and channels that focus on TV and movies, various sports, documentaries, and more. You can find out how much each service costs per month or per year (there are also several that are free!), as well as what devices you can stream them on. So check them out below and get to streaming.
Jump to: Popular | Premium | Free | Sports | Niche | Black Film | International Programming | Drama | Culture and Education | Anime | Animation | Faith and Family
POPULAR
Netflix
Cost: $8.99/month for a basic plan that allows a single screen in standard definition; $12.99/month for a standard plan that allows two screens at once and HD streaming; or $15.99/month for a premium plan that allows four screens at once and has HD and Ultra HD capabilities
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Windows phones; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; LG, Philips, Samsung, Sharp, Vizio, Hisense, Panasonic, Roku, Sanyo, and Sony smart TVs; Nintendo 3DS; PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation Vita; Xbox One and Xbox 360; Wii U; Mac and PC browsers; Funai, Magnavox, Philips, Sharp, Toshiba, LG, Panasonic, Samsung, and Sony Blu-ray players; and various TV providers
Notes: Netflix subscribers can download select programming for offline viewing, and the number of devices you can download on is equal to the number of screens you can use at one time. Netflix also offers up to five different profiles. And if you’re in the U.S., you can still subscribe to Netflix’s DVD plan.
Hulu
Cost: $5.99/month for a basic plan that features limited commercials; $11.99/month for an ad-free plan; $54.99/month for Hulu with ads and live TV; or $60.99/month for Hulu with no ads and live TV
Extras and add-ons: 12.99/month for Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ bundle; $9.99/month for unlimited screens; $9.99/month for DVR; $14.98/month for unlimited screens and DVR. Can also subscribe to HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz, and Spotify through Hulu for an additional cost.
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; Echo Show; LG, Samsung, and Vizio smart TVs; Nintendo Switch; PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4; Xbox 360 and Xbox One; Xfinity Flex Streaming; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: Ad-free subscribers can download select programming for offline viewing. A Hulu subscription also offers up to six different profiles.
Amazon Prime
Cost: $12.99/month; $6.49/month for student membership; $119/year for an annual membership; or $59/year for an annual student membership
Extras and add-ons: Can also subscribe to CBS All Access, Acorn TV, HBO, Cinemax, Starz, Showtime, PBS Masterpiece, BritBox, MHz, and more for an additional cost through Amazon Channels
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablet; Amazon Fire TV devices; Amazon Echo; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; Tivo; PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4; Xbox One and Xbox 360; various smart TVs; LG, Panasonic, Samsung, and Sony Blu-Ray players; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: An Amazon Prime subscription includes access to all other benefits of Prime membership. Subscribers can download select programming for offline viewing. Amazon Prime also offers up to six different profiles and access to select live sports.
Apple TV+
Cost: $4.99/month after 7-day free trial; free for 1 year with purchase of an Apple device and if redeemed within 90 days; free with Apple Music Student Plan
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets (with a web browser); Amazon Fire TV devices; Apple TV; Roku; LG and Samsung smart TVs; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: Apple TV+ is available through Apple TV Channels. Subscribers with iOS devices have the ability to download select programming for offline viewing, while a single Apple TV+ subscription offers users up to five different profiles.
Disney+
Cost: $6.99/month or $69.99/year
Extras and add-ons: $12.99/month for bundle with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; PlayStation 4; Xbox One; LG and Samsung smart TVs; Mac and PC browsers; Chromebook
Notes: Subscribers can stream on up to four devices at one time and have the ability to download programming for offline viewing. A Disney+ subscription offers users up to seven different profiles.
Quibi
Cost: $4.99/month with ads or $7.99/month for ad-free (new subscribers can sign up for a 14-day free trial period; one year free offer has expired but after July 7, T-Mobile users can also add Quibi to their plan on the company. Customers can sign up at by clicking here, or through the iOS/Android T-Mobile app.)
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and Android mobile devices
Notes: Quibi is a mobile-only streaming platform specializing specializing in short bits of programming. Subscribers can download programming for offline viewing.
HBO Max
Cost: $14.99/month
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Samsung smart TV; PlayStation 4; Xbox One; Mac and PC browsers (Not currently available on Roku or Amazon Fire devices)
Notes: HBO Max is available on YouTube TV. Subscription includes access to HBO’s massive streaming library of original series and licensed movies, as well as access to various titles from DC Universe, Studio Ghibli, Crunchyroll, Sesame Workshop, Turner Classic Movies, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, and Looney Tunes. HBO Max does not include Cinemax programming.
Peacock
Cost: Free ad-supported version with limited content; $4.99/month or $44.99/year for ad-supported service with access to library, live sports, and exclusive shows; $10/month or $99.99/year for premium, ad-free full library
Watch it on iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; LG and Vizio smart TVs; PlayStation 4; Xbox One; Mac and PC browsers; Cox and Xfinity set top boxes
Notes: Xfinity and Cox subscribers may be eligible for Peacock Premium at no additional cost (find out if you qualify). Subscribers with ad-free option have the ability to download select titles for offline viewing.
