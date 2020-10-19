The Battle of the Hollywood Chrises Continues: Which Chris Is Winning

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Chris-mas.

Over the weekend, Twitter was buzzing about who the best Chris in Hollywood was. Here’s how it all began: Screenwriter and television producer Amy Berg shared headshots of Chris Evans, Chris Pine, Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth.

“One has to go,” she simply captioned her now-viral post on Saturday, Oct. 17. Shortly after her tweet, the hot topic spread like wildfire with many wanting to give the Guardians of the Galaxy star the boot.

One Twitter user joked that Pratt “was banished from Chris Island years ago.” Another commenter replied, “Y’all know the answer is always Pratt,” with someone else chimed in, “Pratt can suck it.”

In fact, Chris Messina and Chris Pang have been inducted into the Chris Hall of Fame to replace Pratt. “chris pratt is out, chris messina is in for a 16 month trial run,” another Twitter user quipped. With someone else adding, “Get rid of Pratt and put in Chris Pang. Then it’s a real contest.”