The Ally Set to Begin Monday with Elite Field

Shelby Spurlock

Photo: Mississippi State Athletics

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State women’s golf is set to host its annual event at Old Waverly Golf Club, as the Bulldogs host the other 13 SEC schools and Southern Miss for The Ally on October 19-21.

The Ally will be played over three days at one of State’s home courses, Old Waverly. Teams will play 18 holes each day, with the final round of action set for Wednesday. For the first two rounds, teams will tee off Hole 1 and Hole 10, while the final round will feature a shotgun start. Play will begin at 8:30 a.m. CT each day.

“A person and player like Ally McDonald Ewing comes along infrequently in a coach’s career,” head coach Ginger Brown-Lemm said. “She was a part of my first recruiting class and broke every record to help turn our women’s golf into a top-25 program. She led the team when we were ranked No. 1 in the nation, and that was a feeling we strive for again. She has competed on the LPGA with that same fire and commitment and has always represented herself, her family and the Maroon and White with class and grit. It is an honor for Mississippi State Athletics to name our home event in her name. The Ally is an elite stop on the collegiate tour hosted on an incredible top-50 course at Old Waverly.”

After the possibility of the fall season being cancelled due to COVID-19, State was selected as one of just three schools to host an event this fall. The event will feature a loaded field with all 14 SEC programs and Southern Miss competing.

The event is in honor of former Mississippi State golfer Ally McDonald Ewing. During her time at State, she was recognized as an All-American, All-SEC player and set numerous program records. The Fulton, Mississippi, native has represented the program on the LPGA Tour for the last five years and was selected to compete in last year’s prestigious Solheim Cup.

MSU has a strong five playing this week led by senior veteran Clara Moyano, who will be competing in her fourth Mississippi State home event.

Senior veteran Blair Stockett and senior transfer Valeria Mendizabal join Moyano in the lineup along with sophomores Ashley Gilliam and Abbey Daniel.

Stockett has been playing this course since she was seven years old, and this year, she will compete as a senior captain. Last year, she tied for third shooting 6-under par.

“I can’t think of a better place to start my season,” Stockett said. “It has been six months since my last college event, and I have missed competing with my team. This team is eager to win, and we have been putting in the work to do that this week.”

Mendizabal will be competing in her first event as a Mississippi State Bulldog on Monday. Gilliam will be making her first appearance of the season after leading the Bulldogs in stroke average (70.61), Rounds of Par or Better (13), Rounds in the 60s (5) and top-10 finishes (4). Last year, she tied for third place in the Magnolia Invitational.

The Bulldogs will tee off the opening round at 9:30 a.m. CT, accompanied by Florida and Texas A,amp;M. For more information on the Bulldogs, follow Mississippi State women’s golf on Twitter, like them on Facebook and join them on Instagram by searching for “HailStateWG.”

The Rundown

Schedule: Monday-Wednesday, October 19-21, 2020

Course: Old Waverly Golf Club | West Point, Miss.

Yardage: 6,377 – Par 72

Teams: (15) Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Southern Miss, Tennessee, Texas A,amp;M, Vanderbilt

Mississippi State Lineup

1. Clara Moyano, Sr.

2. Blair Stockett, Sr.

3. Valeria Mendizabal, Sr.

4. Ashley Gilliam, So.

5. Abbey Daniel, So.

–HailState.com–