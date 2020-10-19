‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Feels ‘Humiliated’ Over Ex Chris Lopez’s Paternity Test Demand

WENN/Instagram/Derrick Salters

In a new episode of her ‘Baby Mamas No Drama’ podcast, the 28-year-old reality TV star claims to co-host Vee Torres that she feels ‘humiliated’ when she goes to the DNA place for the test.

–

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry appeared to feel offended by her ex Chris Lopez as he demanded a paternity test for one of their children. In a new episode of her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast, the 28-year-old reality TV star claimed that she felt “humiliated” by the request.

“I had to get a DNA test against my wishes,” Kailyn shared to co-host Vee Torres. “I knew who the father was, but he didn’t believe it. I knew who I slept with and have never questioned any of my kids’ dads.”

The Pennsylvania native shares son Isaac, 10, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, son Lincon, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux, 3, and 2-month-old Creed with Chris. While Chris asked for a paternity test, Kailyn confirmed that both Jo and Javi didn’t.

Recalling the moment when she took the paternity test, the MTV personality shared, “I go into the DNA place and [the nurse giving the test] said, ‘So, you don’t know who the dad is?’ She flat-out asked me. When I tell you the humiliation that I felt. I knew who the dad was, I never questioned it. That was never a question in my mind. Yes, I know there are women who lie [about their kid’s father]. I know women who have lied. I know that’s there, but that wasn’t me. I’m not that type of person.”

As for why the “Hustle and Heart” author would never lie about the father of their children, Kailyn credited her fame. “I am in the public eye, why the f**k would I put myself in the position where I don’t know who the damn dad is?” she said. “Wow. I was embarrassed, this is not OK. Don’t humiliate me for no reason. I know who the dad is. I couldn’t believe [the nurse] said that. I had tears running down my face, I was so humiliated.”

Kailyn previously revealed that she once considered abortion because Chris “admitted to intentionally getting me pregnant.” She also feuded with Chris after he cut their son Lux’s hair without her consent. She shared in an Instagram video, “I’m just at a place where it’s like OK, you could f**k with me all you want. You can choke me, you can put your hands on me, you can burn my book on social media, you can cheat on me. Do whatever you want, right? But the second you do something to my child, I’m gonna come out of character because youre using the child as a manipulation tool.”

Hitting back at Kailyn, Chris said in his own Instagram Live video, “I’ve been wanting to cut my son’s hair, so the fact that I cut off a little bit of his edges, she should be happy I didn’t f**king scalp his a**, all right? Let’s be [on] some real s**t. That’s my son, so if I decide to make a decision on my son or anybody, I can.”