Taraji P. Henson, Kelvin Hayden Break Up 2 Years After Getting Engaged

Henson and Hayden first sparked romance rumors in 2015 when they were spotted holding hands in Miami. However, it would be years before she confirmed the relationship.

“I’m not the type to blast my personal business. But, you know, I think that’s important for people to know. I’m happy. I’m very, very happy. I just am,” she said during a 2017 episode of the Essence podcast Yes, Girl!. “And you know, we’ve been together for two years. No one would really know that because I don’t really blast my info like that. But I’m very happy.”

By 2018, the two were engaged. “I said yes y’all!!!” Henson announced on Instagram that May. “He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!! #SheIsOfficiallyOffTheMarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!!”

Earlier this year, Henson told Extra they were originally scheduled to get married on April 4, 2020 but that they postponed the date. “It was 4/4/20, and we really were going to do it 4/4/20,” she said. “But my wedding planner was like, ‘In case it rains, we’ll have umbrellas’…and I was like, ‘You know what, never mind about April, let’s move it later.'”

Split speculation then spread after fans noticed Hayden’s absence on Henson’s social media accounts.

