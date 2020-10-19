T.I. Confirms His Friend Peed on Drake in New Album, the Latter Unfollows Him

WENN/FayesVision

Rumors of Terrance Beasley a.k.a. Cap urinating on the ‘Hotline Bling’ hitmaker were first started by Meek Mill, who rapped on ‘Wanna Know’, ‘You let Tip homie piss on you in a movie theater n***a, we ain’t forget.’

Now that T.I. has confirmed a long-standing rumor surrounding him and Drake, it appears the latter has no reason to follow his fellow rapper any longer. The Canadian superstar hit the unfollow button on the “No Mediocre” rapper’s Instagram page after Tip revealed in his new album, “The L.I.B.R.A.”, that his friend did pee on Drake before.

Tip made the confession on his song, “We Did It Big”, featuring John Legend. “Caught a body, spent millions appealin’ your case,” he raps. “While I’m fightin’ my own, somehow got you home/ So drunk in L.A., end up pissin’ on Drake, s**t/F**k it, that’s still my brother since back in the trap house.”

Now, days after the album hit the stores, Tip is no longer on Drake’s following list.

Rumors of the incident first surfaced in public back in 2015, when Drake was in a full-blown beef with Meek Mill. Releasing a diss song called “Wanna Know”, the Philly rapper spitted on the tune, “You let Tip homie piss on you in a movie theater n***a, we ain’t forget/Real n***as back in style this s**t is lit/This that Ja Rule s**t and 50 Cent.”

Soon after Meek’s claims made headlines, sources explained that the incident occured during a private screening of “Takers” in 2010. Terrance Beasley a.k.a. Cap, who was killed in prison nearly a year ago, was allegedly highly intoxicated and began urinating on himself. Further reports suggested that he got into it with Drake and his crew, with some pee unintentionally getting on the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker.

Drake, learning of this, reportedly got up from his seat 30 minutes into the movie, cursing out and leaving the venue.