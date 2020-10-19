T.I. Admits His Friend Peed On Drake!!

A decade ago, there were rumors that a friend of T.I.’s once peed on Drake.

Drake got into an altercation with T.I.’s friend, Cap, who is no longer with us. The Atlanta rapper reveals details on his song, “We Did It Big”, featuring John Legend.

“Caught a body, spent millions appealin’ your case,” T.I. raps. “While I’m fightin’ my own, somehow got you home/So drunk in L.A., end up pissin’ on Drake, sh*t/F*ck it, that’s still my brother since back in the trap house.”

The song is featured on the rapper’s new album, The L.I.B.R.A. (The Legend is Back Running Atlanta).

Rumors of the incident resurfaced in 2015 during Drake’s high profile beef with Philly rapper Meek Mill.

On the track “Wanna Know,” Meek rapped: “You let Tip homie piss on you in a movie theater n*gga, we ain’t forget/Real n*ggas back in style this sh*t is lit/This that Ja Rule sh*t and 50 Cent.”