T.I. Admits His Friend Peed On Drake!!

A decade ago, there were rumors that a friend of T.I.’s once peed on Drake.

Drake got into an altercation with T.I.’s friend, Cap, who is no longer with us. The Atlanta rapper reveals details on his song, “We Did It Big”, featuring John Legend.

“Caught a body, spent millions appealin’ your case,” T.I. raps. “While I’m fightin’ my own, somehow got you home/So drunk in L.A., end up pissin’ on Drake, sh*t/F*ck it, that’s still my brother since back in the trap house.”

