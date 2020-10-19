Sweetwater Royalties Completes Land Grant Acquisition

Article content continued

About Sweetwater Royalties

Sweetwater Royalties is a base metals and industrial minerals royalty company with more than four million mineral acres and one million fee surface acres in Wyoming, Utah and Colorado (the “Land Grant”). Sweetwater provides its partners the opportunity for development of the natural resources on the Land Grant assets, access to grazing, and entry to the renewable energy sector. By utilizing an agile business strategy that enables collaboration with local partners on the ground, Sweetwater unlocks the value of its natural resources, including the largest known trona deposit. Sweetwater Royalties LLC is a privately held company established by Orion Mine Finance.

About Orion

Orion is a global alternative investment management firm with approximately US$6.2 billion under management (as of 3/31/2020). Orion specializes in institutional metals investment strategies in the industrial and precious metals space. Orion’s private equity, hedge fund, and merchant service divisions enable us to access in-depth knowledge of the global metals and mining supply chain and robust insight into the physical and financial demand driving global metals prices.

For more information visit www.orionresourcepartners.com.

