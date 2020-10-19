Stranger Things: Viral post confused by darkroom scenes leaves viewers feeling old

A scene in Stranger Things in which a character is seen developing photographic film has sparked debate online after confusing a younger viewer.

In the hit 1980s-set Netflix series, the character of Jonathan is often seen developing his photos in a darkroom, which spurs a plot twist when he spots part of the Domogorgon in one of Barbara’s photos.

On an online question-answering website, one viewer wrote that he was confused about the darkroom, in a post entitled: “What is the purpose of this ‘red room’ in Stranger Things?”

Seemingly oblivious to the analogue photo-developing process, the person wrote: “In Stranger Things, we frequently see Jonathan go inside this to ‘refine’ his photos or something. I don’t quite understand what happens here. He puts the photo in water, and somehow this makes it more clear?

“Is this an old film technique, and if so, what is it called?”

A screenshot of the post, which was made last year, was taken by Twitter user @Millerheighife, who shared it along with the caption: “losing my mind at this.”

The Tweet soon went viral, accumulating roughly 80,000 likes at time of writing. Some commenters expressed disbelief that someone might not know what a darkroom is.

“Do… do kids these days not know how photography works?” asked one Twitter user.

Others were more forgiving, however, with one person stating: “I love all the people getting mad at kids for not knowing outdated hardly used technology.

“It’s like getting mad at them for not knowing what floppy disk is when they’ve never encountered one since they aren’t readily use or available anymore.”