Stevie Nicks Recalls Using Sly Stone’s ‘Magic Room’ to Work on ‘Dreams’

WENN/Ivan Nikolov

In a new interview, the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman admits to having completed the writing and recording of her band’s hit in just 20 minutes at the secret recording space in San Francisco.

–

Stevie Nicks wrote TikTok sensation hit “Dreams” in funk legend Sly Stone‘s secret recording space at a studio in San Francisco, California.

The singer reveals she and her Fleetwood Mac bandmates were finishing off demos for their 1977 album “Rumors” when she got a melody stuck in her head and tried to find a quiet place where she could complete the new tune.

“We were up at the Record Plant in San Francisco and were almost done with the 12 demos,” Nicks tells Yahoo Entertainment. “Everybody was working on something else in the main studio, and I had this idea. I was kind of wandering around the studio, looking for somewhere where I could curl up with my Fender Rhodes (guitar) and my lyrics and a little cassette tape recorder.”

“This guy who I didn’t even know said, ‘Are you looking for a place to go and play?’ I said, ‘I am. I have a song in my head and I want to record it.’ And he said, ‘OK, now, you can never tell anybody, but I have a place where you can go,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, a magic room! Oh my God, I’ll never tell anybody.’ ”

Stevie was led to a “full-on studio that none of us ever knew existed in this building,” adding, “It’s a big studio with a sunken circular shape, actually like a lighthouse, like a circle, and there’s keyboards all around, a bunch of keyboards that went down this tunnel kind of thing. And then over to the side was this big half-moon circular bed with all black and red velvet. It sounds a little garish, but it was actually beautiful. And I said, ‘What is this?’ And he said, ‘This is Sly Stone’s studio.’ ”

Nicks sat on the bed and had “Dreams” written and recorded in just 20 minutes.

“I walked out back down the hallway and I walked into Fleetwood Mac’s studio, and I said, ‘Listen up, everybody. I think I have something that you want to hear.’ I played them a little recording of ‘Dreams’ and we recorded that song that night.”

The track has become a hit all over again after Fleetwood Mac fan Nathan Apodaca’s viral video, in which he skateboards while miming along to the song, became a TikTok sensation, leading to a string of copycat performances, including one from Mick Fleetwood himself.