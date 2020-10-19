Steve Bannon Predicts Trump Will Run Again If He Loses Election In November

Former White House Advisor Steve Bannon has claimed that Donald Trump would run for president again in 2024 if he loses the election this year.

“I’ll make this prediction right now: If for any reason the election is stolen from, or in some sort of way Joe Biden is declared the winner, Trump will announce he’s going to run for re-election in 2024,” Bannon told The Australian. “You’re not going to see the end of Donald Trump.”

Biden is currently ahead in the polls, but his team is warning staffers to not get ahead of themselves — the race has not been won yet.

“The very searing truth is that Donald Trump can still win this race, and every indication we have shows that this thing is going to come down to the wire,” Biden’s campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, wrote in a memo to supporters.

Early voting is happening as we speak. Be sure to add your voice, and vote!